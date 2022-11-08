Read full article on original website
California Voters Ban Flavored Tobacco, and a Cigarette Maker Is Suing
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Only one day after California voters approved allowing a state law banning flavored tobacco products to take effect, a tobacco giant has sued to prevent it. R.J. Reynolds on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit challenging Proposition 31 and the law originally signed by...
Montana Republicans dominate as Zinke, Rosendale prevail
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republicans tightened their control over Montana as they picked up a newly created U.S. House seat in the midterm elections. Former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke took the state's western House district in a close race and incumbent Matt Rosendale rolled to an easy win for a second term in the east. The results extend a string of Democratic losses in the Treasure State, where the party has not won a House race since 1994. Voters delivered two consolation prizes to Democrats with the rejection of an abortion-related referendum and the defeat of a Republican loyalist seeking election to Montana’s nonpartisan Supreme Court.
'I'd do it over again:' Montana veteran shares his experiences serving in Vietnam
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Montana veteran shared his experiences serving in Vietnam. Jerry Hudson enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school. His dad served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, so the Air Force seemed right. He was deployed to Vietnam for 13 months, August 1969 through September 1970.
Planned Parenthood of Montana releases statements after LR-131 defeat
HELENA, Mont. - Representatives from Planned Parenthood released statements after voters voted against LR-131 in the 2022 Midterm Elections in Montana. “Today is a victory for Montanans and for reproductive freedom. Despite the opposition’s campaign of misinformation and fear-mongering, Montanans saw LR-131 for what it was: a blatant and dangerous attempt to put politicians in charge of our personal medical decisions by stigmatizing abortion and lying about reproductive health care. Their plan backfired and we’re thrilled that voters rejected this referendum. The fight to protect reproductive rights in Montana is far from over. Time and again, anti-abortion lawmakers have proven they will stop at nothing to score cheap political points and strip constituents of their basic freedoms. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana will be on high alert during the upcoming legislative session and ready to fight back against new attacks on our bodies, lives, and futures,” Martha Fuller, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, said in a release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
Epidemic of suicide taking lives of local veterans
BILLINGS, Mont. - While Veterans Day celebrates our community's service members, we also want to take a moment to acknowledge an epidemic that's taking their lives at alarming rate: suicide. With the family's permission, we're sharing the story of a local veteran who passed away this week. The Crow community...
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation honors 51 veterans
HELENA, Mont. - Recipients of the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation were announced Friday. Montanans can nominate outstanding Montana veterans who have selflessly served our country in uniform and made a positive impact in their community for the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation. In 2021, 31 veterans received the...
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
