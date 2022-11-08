ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

thunder1320.com

Manchester Christmas Parade, deadline to register approaching

The City of Manchester Christmas Parade is coming and the deadline to register your float is fast approaching. It’s just time to sign up for the Christmas parade! The parade this year will be Saturday, November 26th at 6:30pm, with lineup starting at 5pm. If you are interested in...
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin County

Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin …. Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin County. TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance

Cookeville – Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance? For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. Bellevue celebrates...
COLUMBIA, TN
On Target News

Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma

Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
TULLAHOMA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.

(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Linda B. Haley

Funeral services for Mrs. Linda B. Haley, age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Haley passed from this life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Linda Trull

Linda Trull of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 10 2022 at her residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled. Linda, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late J D and Vergie Bell Baker. She loved to quilt and watch murder mysteries and sci fi shows on TV. She was also an excellent cook. Mrs. Trull loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
TULLAHOMA, TN

