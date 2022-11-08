Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.Zack LoveSewanee, TN
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBell Buckle, TN
Dollar General Store Replacement AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenWinchester, TN
Related
thunder1320.com
Manchester Christmas Parade, deadline to register approaching
The City of Manchester Christmas Parade is coming and the deadline to register your float is fast approaching. It’s just time to sign up for the Christmas parade! The parade this year will be Saturday, November 26th at 6:30pm, with lineup starting at 5pm. If you are interested in...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
WKRN
Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin County
Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin …. Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin County. TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord...
ucbjournal.com
UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance
Cookeville – Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance? For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this...
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. Bellevue celebrates...
Coffee County church bus vandalized by 2 suspects on the run
A church bus was vandalized over the weekend in Coffee County, and now investigators are searching for two suspects.
Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma
Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
actionnews5.com
Defense attorney explains Tenn. Secretary of State’s ‘bare minimum’ DUI sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re getting a first look at the night Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence this past summer. The entire incident was caught on camera. Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo music festival while intoxicated in...
wgnsradio.com
Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.
(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
Huntsville officer convicted of murder argues he was denied public trial during pandemic
Lawyers for William Ben Darby, the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, argued this morning that he did not get a public trial during the pandemic. “The only remedy to this is to overturn Mr. Darby’s conviction and order a new trial in this case,” Nick Lough, one of Darby’s lawyers, told the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Operation Fall Brakes underway to deter reckless driving in Rutherford County
In an effort to prevent speeding, aggressive driving and road rage, several Rutherford County law enforcement agencies are patrolling the roadways.
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
thunder1320.com
Linda B. Haley
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda B. Haley, age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Haley passed from this life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
FOUND: Lincoln County authorities locate missing teen
A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing from Lincoln County was recently found, authorities say.
Franklin County student arrested for threat on school bathroom wall
Franklin County Sheriffs have arrested and charged a student for writing a threatening message on the wall of a bathroom at Franklin County High School.
thunder1320.com
Linda Trull
Linda Trull of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 10 2022 at her residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled. Linda, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late J D and Vergie Bell Baker. She loved to quilt and watch murder mysteries and sci fi shows on TV. She was also an excellent cook. Mrs. Trull loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Comments / 0