Walt Disney World’s Most Underrated Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has so many awesome hotel options. From iconic opening-day Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort on the monorail line, to spots with fun pools like Caribbean Beach Resort, Yacht Club, and Beach Club. These higher visibility resorts tend to be the ones you think of when you discuss planning a Disney vacation. But have you ever booked a room at the most underrated Walt Disney World Resort? This quiet but beautiful Disney Hotel is located on the water near Disney Springs.
Is Mold Infestation Keeping This Iconic Disney Attraction Closed?
When Walt Disney World Resort began it’s phased reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, several close-contact attractions remained closed, including the iconic Voyage of the Little Mermaid stage show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But could a mold infestation be the issue?. The Show. The musical stage production...
The Disney World Typo That Drives Us Crazy
Mistakes. We ALL make them! We’re sure you can find a few in this very article, despite proofing! But, when Walt Disney World Resort has a slip-up, it tends to get noticed… especially when a typo involves a Disney legend. While we enjoy a fantastic Disney Park day...
Disney Salutes Veterans Every Day
Disney is celebrating Veterans Day today by honoring those who have served in our military, but the honor doesn’t stop today. The brave men and women who wear the uniform and answer our country’s call to defend our freedom deserve our respect and gratitude every day of the year. Not just on November 11, and that is exactly what Disney does.
Disney’s Newest Christmas Sipper Is Rudolph Approved!
It may only be mid-November, but the holidays have kicked off at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort! Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort can enjoy a ton of fun, seasonal activities — including indulging in delicious eats at EPCOT’s International Festival of Holidays and attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which is a separately ticketed event.
Despite Guest Complaints, Disney Hasn’t Cut Offerings at Christmas Party
There are grumbles within the Disney community about Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year. Many are upset that the party this year does not include unlimited popcorn and bottled soda. They feel this is a cutback compared to last year’s party, but there’s one big difference: last year’s party wasn’t a party. It was an After-Hours Event. This year’s party actually includes everything Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party always has: Christmas cookies, cocoa, and cider.
Start Date Revealed for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Holiday Remix
Get ready to rock out with your favorite Christmas songs in an epic race through space! On May 27, 2022, EPCOT’s newest ride (and first-ever roller-coaster) opened, and fans have been raving about it ever since. The much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind took the place of Ellen’s Energy Adventure and had been taking guests on a twisty turny adventure through the galaxy since it opened. Fun fact: coming in at 500 million dollars, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the most expensive roller-coaster ever built!
Disney’s Wyoming Ranch Can’t seem to Find a Buyer
Earlier this year, a ranch owned by Walt Disney came up on the market for sale and was listed for $71 million. Pocket change, right? It seems no one else agrees, either. It’s been months, and the ranch hasn’t been sold. To put it in context, Real Estate News says that the average home in the United States is on the market for just 22 days before it sells. With the market the way it is currently, usually, a seller has their pick of multiple offers to choose from. Not so with the Disney Wyoming Ranch.
EXLCUSIVE Showing of Fantasmic! Tonight for Annual Passholders
Annual Passholders at Hollywood Studios tonight are in for a treat! The Park just announced that there will be a special performance of Fantasmic! The show, which just returned earlier this month, is a beloved Disney tradition and is finally back after a 2 year hiatus. This special treat for Passholders will give them a chance to see the show despite the extremely long waits the show has pulled in since its return.
Brightline High-Speed Rail Project to Disney World Back On…Sort of
When Disney’s Magical Express ended earlier this year, a big gap in coverage between Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World was created. Disney likely hoped that people would utilize their Minnie Van service. But the price proved too high for many to tolerate when similar services were available at a much lower cost. Enter Brightline.
Most Underrated Disney’s Animal Kingdom Restaurant? You Decide!
When you find that great quick-service lunch spot or the best place for afternoon cocktails, you just wanna share your knowledge with other Guests at Walt Disney World. Today we are heading out past Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge to the wildest Disney Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Is this the most underrated Animal Kingdom restaurant? You decide.
Canadians Are Urged to Ditch Their Disney+ Subscriptions Immediately
Our neighbors to the north enjoy Disney+ as we here in the United States do, but Canadians were recently urged to back out of their Disney+ subscriptions immediately. Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, compared the stress of inflation in Canada to her own family’s canceling of their Disney+ subscription, leaving many Canadians fuming.
Disney’s Biggest Movie Of the Year Will Most Likely NOT Be Released In China
On November 11, Marvel Studios released its most anticipated movie of the year — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film stars Angela Basset as Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira Okoye, Winston Duke M’Baku, and Tenoch Huerta Namor. The film will tell a new story, but also honor Chadwick Boseman — who portrayed King T’Challa AKA Black Panther in the original film. Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 due to colon cancer.
After Reporting Record Profits, Bob Chapek Announces “Targeted Hiring Freeze” at Disney
On November 8, Disney held its Fourth Quarter Earnings Call, and things did not go as well as the company had hoped. Even though Disney recorded a staggering $28 billion in profit, revenue-per-share for Disney+ fell below Wall Street expectations. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products also underperformed. Not long after the call, after-hours trading began on Wall Street, and, the next morning, it was revealed that Disney experienced a 13% drop in its stock value.
As Formula 1 Heats Up in the United States, Disney is Primed to Cash In on its Rise in Popularity
Formula 1 is one of the fastest-growing (and most exciting) sports in the world. The racing series includes many of the best drivers from all over the world and makes stops on nearly every continent in the competition to find the World Champion. Though fans of the sport are growing, the series has struggled to find an American audience. Disney is seeking to change that.
Disney Releases First Look at Live-Action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special!
We are just about one month away from Disney’s celebration of 30 years of the Academy Award-winning animated film Beauty and the Beast. Yes, it’s been 30 years since Disney shared the story of a tale as old as time. Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney’s most successful films of all time and, in celebration of the 30th anniversary, Disney will be airing a combination live-action/animated special that will air on ABC on December 15.
Dont Miss These Black Friday Deals on shopDisney
Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? It still seems crazy early but Black Friday will be here before we know it! If you’re still searching for the perfect gift for the Disney lover in your life, shopDisney has got you covered with their Black Friday Deals! All season long you’ll be surprised with “flash deals” on their site. They will change regularly so if you find a deal you love, don’t wait!
‘Indiana Jones’ Series Reportedly In the Works at Disney+
For more than 40 years, Harrison Ford has been playing one of the most famous archaeologists of all time — Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones. In his time as Jones, Ford has taken viewers on adventures to recover the Ark of the Covenant, find a mystical stone, save children from a dangerous cult, and save his father — played by Sean Connery — who was kidnapped during his search for the Holy Grail.
Fan-Favorite Experience is Back at Disney Springs!
If you’re anything like me, you’d absolutely love to decorate beautiful cakes like the ones you find at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs. Their perfectly decorated baked goods are some of my favorite treats to indulge in after I’ve worked up an appetite shopping. However, if you’re like me, you also know that cake decorating is not a skill you’ve been naturally blessed with. Despite my best efforts, I’ve made some genuinely monstrous cakes, not on purpose. However, Amorette’s seeks to change that!
