Earlier this year, a ranch owned by Walt Disney came up on the market for sale and was listed for $71 million. Pocket change, right? It seems no one else agrees, either. It’s been months, and the ranch hasn’t been sold. To put it in context, Real Estate News says that the average home in the United States is on the market for just 22 days before it sells. With the market the way it is currently, usually, a seller has their pick of multiple offers to choose from. Not so with the Disney Wyoming Ranch.

DUBOIS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO