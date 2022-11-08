ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
HOLLAND, MI
Hope, GVSU to Begin Hoops Seasons; Red Wings Blitzed by Rangers

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 11, 2022) – Hope College’s basketball teams begin regular season play this evening at home in DeVos Fieldhouse. Catch the Flying Dutch against Geneva at 5:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC, followed around 7:30 PM with the Flying Dutchmen versus Wisconsin-Stout on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI
UPDATE: Youth Found in Hopkins Area

HOPKINS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 11, 2022) – A 14-year-old Burnips area boy was missing but is now found safe and sound, and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for helping to make that so. Curran Edward Putnam hadn’t been seen since walking near his home...
HOPKINS, MI

