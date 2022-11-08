Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries.

Police said they arrested Tevon Gaddis, 31, and China Gaddis, 23, both of Hattiesburg, on Monday.

Tevon was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one misdemeanor count of malicious mischief. He is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

China was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. She is also currently on probation with MDOC.

Tevon and China were transported to the Forrest County Jail for booking.

