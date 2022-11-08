ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries.

Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide

Police said they arrested Tevon Gaddis, 31, and China Gaddis, 23, both of Hattiesburg, on Monday.

Tevon was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one misdemeanor count of malicious mischief. He is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

China was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. She is also currently on probation with MDOC.

Tevon and China were transported to the Forrest County Jail for booking.

WJTV 12

4th suspect arrested for Hattiesburg double homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested another suspect in connection to the double homicide that happened on West 5th Street. Police said 20-year-old Malik Moore, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Thursday, November 10 with assistance from Forrest County deputies. Moore was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of tampering […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting at Laurel’s Cameron Center

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to a Cameron Center shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, November 8. The Laurel Leader Call reported a man fired multiple rounds near the Cameron Center in Daphne Park. Another man was shot in his lower body. The victim was taken to South […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting on 7th Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, November 3. Police said Jerome Jermaine Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for allegedly shooting at a vehicle that was being driven by individuals associated with the West 5th Street shooting. According to police, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Court: Man responsible for distribution of 20 pounds of meth in Mississippi sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Mississippi man who was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine in South Mississippi was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, of Mount Olive was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Teen charged in Hattiesburg double homicide case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2. The two people who killed were identified […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Jones County Sheriff's Department arrests cocaine cowboy on I-59

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department interdiction and patrol deputies seized 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-59 last Friday night. JCSD’s Interdiction Unit initiated the traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to the deployment of JCSD K9 Leo and handler Sergeant Cody Pitts. K9 Leo indicated on the odor of illegal narcotics providing probable cause for a search.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former William Carey athletes convicted in Nigerian fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two collegiate athletes were convicted on Thursday for transferring thousands of dollars to Nigeria as part of a complex fraud scheme. According to court documents, 23-year-old Emmanuel Ineh and 25-year-old Toluwani Adebakin pleaded guilty to violations of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957, for engaging in monetary transactions in property […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Traffic stop turns up 10 kilos of cocaine in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Texas man was arrested after Jones County deputies allegedly found ten kilos of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop on Friday, November 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Bryant Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was pulled over for a traffic stop on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Veterans Day celebrations in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg held a ceremony and parade to celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice between […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Police Department seeking missing man

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update

Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County approves alcohol sales

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County residents can now buy beer, wine and light alcohol inside of the county after Tuesday’s midterm election. The Hattiesburg American reported that Lamar County residents gave a resounding yes to allow alcohol to be sold in the county limits. The referendum passed with about 73% of the votes.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted after high-speed chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Jones County following a high-speed chase with deputies on Monday, November 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the chase began on Burnt Bridge Road and ended on North Lake Drive. Justin Eugene Gatlin, 30, is accused of running from the scene […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New date announced for Amy Grant’s Hattiesburg concert

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg announced the rescheduled date for the Amy Grant concert. The new date will be on September 30, 2023. Grant’s management announced the postponement of her touring schedule in September 2022 to her needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell. DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made. He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

