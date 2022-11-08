ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police team up with Toys for Tots, Christmas Unlimited to ensure families receive holiday gifts

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is teaming up with Toys for Tots , and Christmas Unlimited for a very special cause this holiday season. The 34th Annual Toy Drive is back to bring the community together and ensure no family is left without a gift this year.

“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” says Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez adding, “We are extremely thankful for our community who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”

There are three ways to get involved in this special program:

Colorado Springs Police Department Donation Boxes

Each police station and Police Operations Center has Toys for Tots donation boxes. According to the police, the department will accept new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens. To ensure proper time for gift delivery, donations collected will stop on Dec. 16.

Toys of Tots Donation Boxes

Gift donation boxes provided by Toys for Tots have been placed throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County every year.

Click here to find the nearest donation box to you, or you can sign up to host a donation box here .

Apply for Christmas Unlimited's Toy Distribution Program

Click here to nominate a family member or apply for Christmas Unlimited's Toy Distribution Program here .

Colorado Springs Police Department said officers will identify and nominate families who may need resources to provide gifts for their children.

You can refer to the list of items below to consider when donating:

Teens

Sporting equipment

Art supplies

Games

Gift cards

Jewelry

Makeup

Hats, socks, gloves, scarves

Kids

Toys

Books

Games

Hats, socks, gloves, scarves

Clothes

Blankets

Sports equipment

Journals

