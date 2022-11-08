Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee's all-time football results on Nov. 12
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 11. Kickoff is slated for noon EST. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup. Saturday’s game will mark the 19th timenthe Vols have played on Nov. 12. The Vols are 10-6-2 in...
NCAA Tournament: Xavier eliminates Lady Vols
Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...
Comments / 0