Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO