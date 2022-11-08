Read full article on original website
‘60s Makeup Is Back — With A Fresh Twist
What the ‘60s did for fashion and beauty was nothing short of transformative. Muses like Twiggy and Edie Sedgwick brought shorter lengths to both hemlines and haircuts, securing mini skirts and choppy pixie cuts as lasting trends still seen on runways today. The makeup looks of the time are especially timeless, with an emphasis on the eyes — from feathery lashes to defined cut-creases. "The era is an endless inspiration for me," says celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker. "The stark, bold, and playful shapes and tones always lure me in.” She notes an “exaggerated femininity and almost cartoon-like artfulness” about ‘60s makeup that always feels fresh, whether on a red carpet or as a TikTok trend. This brings us to the biggest makeup trend of 2022: modern mod — an aesthetic which some say never left.
‘The Crown’ Actor Elizabeth Debicki Channeled This Princess Diana Look From 1987
Season 5 of The Crown is officially out on Netflix, and it includes plenty of iconic Princess Diana moments. To celebrate the new episodes, one of the main actors in the series — Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the titular role of the late royal — walked the red carpet at the world premiere of The Crown on Nov. 8 at the Theatre Royal in London, United Kingdom. For the special occasion, Debicki channeled Princess Diana’s outfit from 1987. To be specific, the Hollywood star wore a black strapless gown from Dior, which included a flowing stole around the neck that seemingly imitated the pastel blue ensemble Princess Diana wore to the 40th Cannes Film Festival.
Let Sydney Sweeney Show You A Whole New Way To Wear A Side-Part
Whether it’s on-set or on the way to a red carpet, it’s not unusual for celebrities to rush to get camera-ready. However, Sydney Sweeney’s recent back-to-back beauty transformations proved to be a singularly impressive feat, even for the most experienced of glam teams. The Euphoria and White Lotus star seamlessly pulled off two looks in one night, going from the LACMA Film + Art Gala to the Armani Beauty Acqua For Life Charity event with just moments to spare. After debuting a sleek bun at the first event, Sydney Sweeney’s side-part ponytail later in the evening took fans by surprise in the best way possible.
Lupita Nyong’o Wore So Many Special Looks On The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Press Tour
Lupita Nyong’o is on the road to promote her new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Nyong’o’s press tour outfits are so glamorous. See her best looks, ahead.
The Top Trending Outerwear Styles To Know Ahead Of Winter
As temperatures dip, the need for new outerwear is heavy on everyone’s brain. What is going to be comfortable, cute, and warm are all factors that must be considered when looking for that statement-making piece (after all, it is the one item in your cold-weather repertoire that will be seeing plenty of action, as it’s the focal point of every outfit). Fortunately, this fall has bore out some pretty fantastic options, and the winter coat and jacket trends of 2023 are looking stellar as well.
Time-Spent Is The New Great Gift, So Here Are 7 Experiences To Give Your Friends
No one would blame you if you concluded, based on the information you’re provided in gift guides and everywhere else, that “stuff” is what you should give for the holidays. The real data, however, says otherwise. While it seems everyone in the world is touting products, sharing or providing an experience with your friend might just be the new great gift instead.
