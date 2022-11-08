What the ‘60s did for fashion and beauty was nothing short of transformative. Muses like Twiggy and Edie Sedgwick brought shorter lengths to both hemlines and haircuts, securing mini skirts and choppy pixie cuts as lasting trends still seen on runways today. The makeup looks of the time are especially timeless, with an emphasis on the eyes — from feathery lashes to defined cut-creases. "The era is an endless inspiration for me," says celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker. "The stark, bold, and playful shapes and tones always lure me in.” She notes an “exaggerated femininity and almost cartoon-like artfulness” about ‘60s makeup that always feels fresh, whether on a red carpet or as a TikTok trend. This brings us to the biggest makeup trend of 2022: modern mod — an aesthetic which some say never left.

2 DAYS AGO