Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-U.N., Russian officials met to discuss Black Sea grains deal
GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Senior United Nations officials met with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss Moscow's grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative and address the need for unimpeded food and fertilizer exports, a U.N. spokesperson said. The negotiations come eight days before the...
Agriculture Online
In Yemen, farmers choose narcotic over other crops, exacerbating climate woes
DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Farmers are draining groundwater around Yemen's capital and removing soil to cultivate the narcotic green leaf qat that dominates life in the country, threatening to exhaust precious resources in the climate-vulnerable nation. Chewing qat is a national pastime and demand is one of the few...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and spread economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war, now in its ninth month:. * DEATH. The war has sown death on a level...
Agriculture Online
COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.N.’s environment watchdog said on Friday it will launch a public database of global methane leaks detected by space satellites - part of a new program to encourage companies and governments to curb emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas. The system,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Kremlin: Work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that work was underway to address a number of Russian concerns regarding the Black Sea grain initiative, which is due to expire on Nov. 19. Speaking as delegates from Russia and the United Nations were due to meet in Geneva to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. revokes Russia's market economy status
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy country, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, revoking the status granted two decades ago that limited the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Russian goods. The Commerce Department said its analysis found "extensive" government...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week. The deal allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several...
Agriculture Online
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world's poorest - FAO
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe's poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-France orders poultry indoors as bird flu risk level raised to "high"
PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - France has put the country on "high" alert for bird flu, forcing poultry farms to keep birds indoors to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The European Union's second largest poultry producer has detected a fresh rise...
Agriculture Online
Power Up: Energy of the Future
(Power Up is published on Mondays and Thursdays. Think your friend or colleague should know about us? Forward this newsletter to them. They can also subscribe here.) David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets Hello Power Up readers! It’s a week of conferences in the energy world, as Power Up is all over the Reuters Energy Transition event in Houston while a load of others are at the annual COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. Here’s what we’ve gleaned in both locales, so let’s dive in! EVERYTHING’S OK WITH IRA Massive U.S. Bill Dominates Talk at Transition Confab Here in Houston at the Reuters Energy Transition conference, the common thread among speakers, panelists, interviewees and overheard conversations was this: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the giant U.S. climate legislation that passed this summer, is going to ripple through U.S. energy investment for the next decade or more. “We’re now at a global table that we frankly weren’t before as a country,” said Gretchen Watkins, head of Shell North America. “We look at the passing of the IRA as setting a very stable investment climate for big investments, so when you talk about carbon capture that’s billions of dollars you spend over multiple years before even turning the on switch.” The giant legislation garnered praise for tax provisions that make renewable installations, carbon capture and other projects more viable - and likely to shift global investment in the direction of the United States. Enrico Viale, head of North American operations for Enel, told Reuters the bill could unlock about $3.5 trillion in investment. “What the U.S. is doing is really eclipsing what the Europeans have done, and therefore, we can witness that there is an incredible interest in investing in the U.S.,” he said. FOSSIL FUEL BACK AT CLIMATE CONFERENCE Oil and gas companies look to Africa for business After being sidelined at last year’s COP26 conference, representatives from oil and gas companies are all over this year’s meet in Egypt, as numerous African nations spoke out about the need for reliable energy that many on the continent do not have, a continuation of a call that emerged in March at the annual CERAWeek conference in Houston. Countries including Namibia, Senegal and Mauritania are working with Western energy companies to boost oil and gas exports and generate electricity - worrying climate activists who say this will make it more difficult to keep temperatures from rising more than 1.5C. Some African nations said wealthy countries have not delivered on funding that would help nations expand clean energy instead of exploiting their fossil fuel resources. "Africa wants to send a message that we are going to develop all of our energy resources for the benefit of our people because our issue is energy poverty,” said Namibia's petroleum commissioner, Maggy Shino. Some 636 fossil fuel lobbyists were registered to attend COP27, about 100 more than in 2021. IN CONVERSATION: ALAN ARMSTRONG, WILLIAMS CEO, TALKS GLOBALIZATION, LNG Alan Armstrong, CEO of Tulsa, Okla.-based Williams Companies, kicked off the Reuters Energy Transition conference in Houston Wednesday, and he sat down with Power Up for an interview following his remarks. What is your outlook for natural gas production in the next year? “It’s going to be a while before we get the next round of LNG expansion of any size coming on, so until then there’s a lot of new production coming on, particularly in the Haynesville. The Permian is somewhat limited because of infrastructure, the Marcellus/Utica is somewhat limited because of infrastructure. In the Haynesville things are going to get really tight in terms of takeaway capacity. It’s going to be unlocked about the same time the LNG demand comes on-line.” Are U.S. gas prices being affected by the globalization of the market? “If we had MVP (Mountain Valley Pipeline) running right now, we would be long natural gas. It’s not a lack of supply. It’s not a lack of price signal. It’s the upstream saying, ‘I’m not going to produce anymore because there’s a cap on what I can produce because there’s no more infrastructure.’ Think about Waha (Texas) going negative last week. That’s a clear indication that this is just an infrastructure issue.” What is the biggest challenge in the coming years for you for the energy transition? “The challenge, and this is not small, is expansions on the system required to meet (demand) and permitting challenges to make that happen. That is the primary issue. A lot of people want to blame it on the federal agencies - it is not. And it is not this administration, we had these problems during the Trump Administration.” SOWING THE WIND AT COP27 Reaping Emissions Reductions Later There’s a lot of speechifying going on at the annual COP27 conference in Egypt, but one of the more substantive moments so far centers around an agreement signed by the presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt to develop one of the world's largest onshore wind projects in Egypt. UAE renewable energy firm Masdar will be developing what would be its biggest project yet, a 10 gigawatt wind farm that produces roughly 47,790 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy annually, with promises to offset 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions - or about 9% of Egypt's current CO2 emissions. That GWh figure is equal to nearly one-third of Egypt’s annual electricity consumption, according to U.S. federal data. Egypt wants to boost its renewable energy production to more than 40% of the country’s energy mix by 2035 - right now it’s less than 15%, and much of that is hydropower. REFINERS RUN FULL BLAST U.S., China ramp up big The world’s two largest refining nations, the United States and China, are going full throttle on refinery processing as winter approaches, boosting their output to take advantage of big profits on expected high demand and the market’s ongoing tightness.
Agriculture Online
US sees signs of possible Russian pullout from Kherson
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States has detected some signs that Russian forces may be planning to withdraw from the Ukraine city of Kherson, the White House said on Thursday. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Russian withdrawal from some areas in Ukraine does not mean the...
Agriculture Online
Argentina harvest value seen at $49.6 bln on high global prices -JP Morgan
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Argentina 2022/23 combined soy, corn and wheat harvest will have an estimated value of $49.6 billion, investment bank J.P. Morgan Chase & Co said in a note on Thursday, only slightly below a season earlier as high global prices offset the impact of a recent drought.
Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said.Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media reports.He had been living in the airport again in recent weeks, the airport official said.His saga inspired “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, and a French film. Read More 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latestBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - liveHancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - live
Agriculture Online
India weighs steps to cool record wheat prices, government sources say
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Soaring wheat prices in India could prompt price-cooling measures such as the release of state reserves into the open market while axeing the 40% tax on imports, trade and government sources said on Thursday. The government has been trying to rein in food inflation,...
Agriculture Online
NOPA October U.S. soy crush seen rising to 184.464 million bushels
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely surged in October to the fourth highest on record for any month as processing plants received a flood of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which...
Agriculture Online
Fertilizers seen headed for Malawi within a week, UN says
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The first shipment of donated fertilizers is expected to head to Malawi in the coming week, United Nations officials said on Friday following a meeting with a Russian delegation in Geneva over exports. "The world cannot afford to let global fertilizer accessibility problems become a global...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia plans to set palm oil reference price at $826.58/T for Nov 16-30 -official
JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set reference price of its crude palm oil at $826.58 per tonne for Nov. 16-30 shipments, Trade Ministry official Farid Amir said on Friday. The planned reference price would put the export tax for the period at $33 per tonne, up from...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Republican Senate control would help Turkey's F-16 buy: media
ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's effort to complete its purchase of F-16 jets would be "much easier" if Republicans end up controlling the U.S. Senate, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by Turkish media as saying on Saturday. NATO member Turkey requested in October to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp...
Russia’s loss of Kherson signals change in Putin’s strategy
The Russian decision to withdraw from the Ukrainian city of Kherson to defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River was driven by sound military logic. Russian control of the city could only be maintained at a steep price in troops and materiel. Operationally, the withdrawal should help the Russians stabilise their defensive positions over the winter. Strategically, the withdrawal is an unambiguous Russian defeat.
Agriculture Online
Turkey's Erdogan seeks Ukraine peace talks
ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Turkish media reported. "We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan, while praising Russia's resistance to pressure from the United States and its allies. (Reporting by Azra Ceylan and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
Comments / 0