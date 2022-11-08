Read full article on original website
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Ben’s Ford girls basketball team victorious over Our Lady Academy
Ben’s Ford Christian School’s girls basketball team was victorious over Our Lady Academy of Bay St. Louis, Miss., 55-13, in Tuesday’s home game. Avery Dantin scored a game-high 20 points. Zoe Houston tallied six. Noel Martin posted five. Ashlyn Dantin, Gracie Willis, DeLaney Perrette all recorded four.
bogalusadailynews.com
Varnado holding junior high school basketball jamborees
Varnado High School is hosting the Washington Parish Junior High Basketball Jamborees that are being held on Monday and Tuesday. The seventh graders will play on Monday with the eighth graders playing on Tuesday. Each game will feature an eight-minute running clock. Games on Monday will start at 5 p.m....
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa cross country team competed in regionals
Bogalusa had three cross country runners in the Division 3, Region 3 Meet that was held in New Orleans’ City Park. Lakeyna Mark was Bogalusa’s top runner, as she came in 62nd place with a time of 32 minutes, 14 seconds. Cierra Gibson and Sha’Kezie Jefferson were 66th...
bogalusadailynews.com
Toby Miller
Toby Lee Miller, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 47. Toby is survived by his mother, Lauren Miller; two children, Taylor and Kaleb Miller; one sister, Terri (James) Rachel; and his girlfriend, Kimberly Truitt. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephew.
bogalusadailynews.com
Linda Thomas
Linda Bernice Thomas, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Mandeville, at the age of 79. Linda was born on Jan. 26, 1943, to the late Rev. Wiley and Minnie Mae Madden. She was the former owner and operator of Travis Grocery and Country Super Store.
bogalusadailynews.com
Linda Seal
Linda Sue Hodges Seal, 75, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022. She loved gardening, and sitting on her front porch spending time with family. She had a huge heart, and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was a beautiful soul, and a force of nature. She will be missed by many.
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Nov. 12-13, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Trustees will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
bogalusadailynews.com
Clementene “Tina” Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina,” was a beautiful, classy and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, at the age of 74. She...
bogalusadailynews.com
Breanna Sison
Breanna Cheyenne Sison, a native of Bogalusa, and a resident of Summerville, S.C., passed away tragically in a car accident on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 26. Breanna’s greatest love was her children; she was happy to be a central figure in their lives. Anyone that knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes. Breanna had a smile that would light up a room and make your day complete. Breanna was a wonderful example of love. She knew how to love and was loved by all who knew her.
bogalusadailynews.com
Cassandra Chatman
The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi, Miss. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
bogalusadailynews.com
Lions contribute $14K to Christmas in the Park
Shown above is the Lions Club of Bogalusa presenting a check in the amount of $14,000 to the Christmas in the Park Commission. Shown are, left to right, Claudia Sieger, Lions Club Charitable Foundation Coordinator; Jim Adams, Lions Club President; Kalie Breland, Christmas in the Park Commission Secretary; Gene Rester, Christmas in the Park Commission Member; Lt. Col. Robert B. Miller, Christmas in the Park Commission Chairman and Lions Club Member.
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Nov. 12-13, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center, a non-profit agency serving Washington Parish for over 30 years, would like your participation in this year’s Sneaker Drive. Your donations will help raise public awareness, support victims and survivors of sexual assault and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through multiple services including counseling and advocacy, and aid in prevention education. We will be collecting only tennis shoes or sneakers. There is a call for all types and brands of sneakers. The sneakers must be at least 4.5 inches long (size 4 infant and larger). They can be old, new, ragged or holey shoes with shoelaces. If you would like to be a participating drop-off location, or to donate, contact Leslie Holmes, victim services coordinator, at 985-332-2085.
bogalusadailynews.com
WPCHS achieves national coalition credential
The Washington Parish Coalition on Human Services (WPCHS) achieved the Blue-Ribbon Coalition credential from CADCA, the nation’s leading substance use and misuse prevention organization. The Blue-Ribbon Coalition credential is part of a program that recognizes high performing coalitions that do an exceptional job creating a foundation for their work by updating and utilizing their coalition products. The rigorous process to determine these coalitions is the Got Outcomes! Awards program. WPCHS will be recognized and celebrated in February during CADCA’s 2023 National Leadership Forum at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Nov. 8-9, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Nov. 8, 2022, through Nov. 9, 2022:. Meagan Petrolia, license plate improper lighting, failure to use turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs. Jamia Magee, murder-second degree-accessory after the fact. Christian Myers, principal to second-degree...
Comments / 0