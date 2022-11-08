Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Dollar is still king for strategists looking beyond rout
The dollar is heading for its worst week since the pandemic struck, yet analysts think a long-running stampede for the greenback isn't over yet. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has slumped more than 3% this week, its biggest loss since March 2020. Investors had been trimming bets on the dollar ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data, with a slowdown in prices leading it to get pummeled in the index's worst one-day performance since 2009.
MySanAntonio
Oramed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $28 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. The drug maker posted revenue of $2 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
U.S. consumer inflation expectations rise in Michigan survey
U.S. consumer inflation expectations in the short and long run increased in early November, while sentiment retreated to a four-month low amid rising borrowing costs. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 3% over the next five to 10 years, up from 2.9% in October and the highest in five months, the University of Michigan's preliminary November survey showed Friday. They see costs rising 5.1% over the next year, compared to last month's 5%.
MySanAntonio
Layoff spree in Silicon Valley spells end of an era for Big Tech
Over the past week, Silicon Valley companies have laid off 20,000 employees, a swift ramp-up of the job cuts and hiring freezes that have been ricocheting through the tech industry for months. Twitter, Facebook parent Meta, payment platform Stripe, software service firm Salesforce, ride-hailing company Lyft and a growing list...
MySanAntonio
Crypto markets buckle as FTX bankruptcy spurs search for casualties
The bankruptcy of FTX.com sent crypto markets reeling to two-year lows with investors braced for details on collateral damage from the failure of an institution whose influence pervaded the industry. Bitcoin, the largest coin by market value, fell more than 8% at one point Friday to trade at $16,375. It...
Comments / 0