The dollar is heading for its worst week since the pandemic struck, yet analysts think a long-running stampede for the greenback isn't over yet. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has slumped more than 3% this week, its biggest loss since March 2020. Investors had been trimming bets on the dollar ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data, with a slowdown in prices leading it to get pummeled in the index's worst one-day performance since 2009.

1 DAY AGO