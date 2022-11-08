Read full article on original website
Powerball winning numbers finally announced
After a delay in drawing numbers Monday night, people were waiting on the edge of their seat for answers Tuesday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
No one won the Powerball jackpot Monday — but one Mississippi player has won$50,000. Are you that winner?
One Mississippi Lottery player — joining millions of other players across the county hoping to win the $1.2 billion jackpot Monday — better not have ripped up their ticket. If they still have their ticket intact, they could bring home $50,000. That winning ticket for the Nov. 2...
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 finally revealed after delay
UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.: The Powerball numbers have finally been revealed. The Powerball drawing for Monday, November 7 was delayed for about 9 hours overnight due to "security protocols." The delay...
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California
A winning Powerball ticket for the $2.09 billion grand prize was sold in California, lottery officials said Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long delay in the drawing.
Have You Checked Your Numbers? $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas
The Powerball Jackpot keeps growing. No one won the big prize of 1.5 Billion on Wednesday night but someone in Arkansas still got a big payout. There Was A $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arkansas. There was a ticket in Arkansas that was sold and it matched the first...
Powerball numbers finally drawn for largest jackpot in history after technical delay
After a technical delay, the numbers have been drawn for the largest Powerball jackpot in history. The numbers drawn were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball 10. A technical issue forced officials to delay Monday’s drawing for a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot, officials said early Tuesday. The...
iheart.com
Powerball numbers released
After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing for an estimated $825 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red Powerball was 23, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 3. The jackpot, which has a cash...
After 10-Hour Delay, Here Are the Winning $1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers
Check your tickets: more than 10 hours after Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing was supposed to occur, the winning numbers have been revealed. According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10. But it took quite awhile to get there.
These are the winning Powerball numbers for the record-breaking $2 billion lottery jackpot
The record-breaking Powerball jackpot reached over $2 billion for the delayed November 7 drawing after more than three months without a big winner.
Monday’s Winning Powerball Drawing Delayed Due to 'Security Protocol Issue', Jackpot Revised
Monday night's winning Powerball numbers were delayed until Tuesday morning, according to statements made by a lottery spokesperson. The Nov. 7 drawing for the record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot was delayed due to a "security protocol issue." The news came hours after the livestream was abruptly ended, citing "technical" issues. Powerball...
It's not yet clear if anyone won Monday's delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday.Rich Pedroncelli/AP. The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still.
NBC Connecticut
3 Powerball Tickets in Conn. Win $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to Record $1.9 Billion
The Powerball jackpot is continuing to grow and is now up to a record $1.9 billion after nobody won the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday. Three tickets bought in Connecticut won $50,000 during Saturday's drawing. Lottery officials have not said where those tickets were sold. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69...
Powerball results live — Winning numbers revealed for historic $1.9billion jackpot after delay over ‘security protocols’
MONDAY night's drawing could see one lucky winner with an estimated jackpot of $1.9million. The top prize has set a new record for the biggest lottery reward ever, officials announced, and after Monday night's drawing was postponed, the record $1.9billion Powerball lottery numbers have finally been revealed. The winning Powerball...
NECN
Massachusetts Lottery Tweets Update on Delayed Powerball Drawing
UPDATE: The California State Lottery has tweeted out winning numbers for the Nov. 7 Powerball. We still do not have the winning Powerball numbers. The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot has been delayed, officials say, due to technical issues. At 11:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers...
