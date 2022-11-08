ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelahatchie, MS

Menasha Packaging expands operations in Pelahatchie

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDUVt_0j3H1plW00

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Menasha Packaging will expand operations in Pelahatchie. The project is a $79 million corporate investment and will create 21 jobs.

“The company’s decision to invest more capital and create more jobs in Mississippi is a testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and the hard-working people who live here,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

Menasha’s products include high-graphic displays, boxes and other shipping containers used primarily by consumer product companies. Menasha’s investment includes the expansion of its present manufacturing facility in Pelahatchie Industrial Park and the purchase of additional machinery and equipment.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide assistance for building construction. Rankin County and the city of Pelahatchie also are assisting with the project.

“MDA congratulates Menasha Packaging on this expansion. The company’s leadership found the ingredients for success in Rankin County, and as a result, Menasha is growing and creating 21 new jobs for the area’s skilled workforce,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

Menasha Packaging currently employs 95 people at the Rankin County facility.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

$4 million grant aims to fix White Oak Creek erosion

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson. The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves temporary contract for water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More water operators are on their way to Jackson after the city council unanimously voted to approve a temporary contract on Thursday, November 10. Under a new contract with a California-based company, four Class A operators are expected to be in place at the city’s water treatment facilities before federal help […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Georgia woman sentenced for identity theft in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Georgia woman was sentenced in Mississippi to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and committing COVID-relief fraud. According to court documents, Chrystal Miesha Slaughter (Thompson), 34, used the personal identifying information of her victims to obtain loans from various banks, acquire lines of credit, purchase […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MageeNews.com is an online news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Water line repairs cause low pressure at JSU, other parts of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said crews are working to fix a 20-inch water line break that has affected some areas of Jackson State University (JSU) and parts of south and central Jackson. They said those areas experienced low water pressure on Thursday, November 10 due to repair work on the break. The break […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet KitKat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal that’s waiting to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. KitKat is a very small cat. She is about nine months old. ARF staff said she won’t be as small her whole […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Police learn better skills on Civil Rights Museum tour

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Learning to better police in minority communities, that’s what a group of out-of-state police officers are trying to do. They spent time visiting Jackson for a history lesson. It was an eye-opening experience for these law enforcement officers from Arizona and Illinois. A tour of the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Margaret Walker Center receives $450K to preserve stories of Black women

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Margaret Walker Center received a $450,000 Humanities in Place grant from the Mellon Foundation to fund a two-part project that builds on the center’s expansion while honoring the legacy of Black women at Jackson State University (JSU).  “Since 2019, we’ve been lucky to receive three rounds of funding from the Mellon Foundation, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn passed away. Dunn became the clerk through a special election and took office in 1984. She retired in 2015. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones commented on Dunn’s passing. He said, “Our hearts and prayers are with the friends and family of longtime Circuit […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy