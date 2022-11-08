Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Bethlehem Inn reports urgent need for food donations; shelter holding food drive next week
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Bethlehem Inn announced Thursday that they will hold a food drive next week, from Nov. 14–19. Both Inn locations in Bend and Redmond have an urgent need for food donations in support of the Inn's Emergency Meal Program. The Inn provides three nutritious meals for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend dental office offers free services to veterans
One Bend dental office wraps up its veterans program Friday. Alpenglow Dental provides services and treatments for veterans who sign up for their program throughout the year. The treatment is worth approximately $45,000 total, but it’s given to vets for free. The dental office sees it as a way...
KTVZ
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
KTVZ
‘It’s like cooking for your family’: Cascade Culinary Institute trains ‘Coasties’ for shipboard chef duties
BEND, Oregon (KTVZ) — There are a few kitchens in the Jungers Culinary Center on the Central Oregon Community College campus. The building on campus is home to the Cascade Culinary Institute. The program works closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, which sends active-duty personnel to the school for training as chefs.
KTVZ
Save the Date: Bend’s Veterans Day Parade and some fun weekend events
Rhea Panela has a look at the Bend Veterans Day Parade and a couple of weekend events to peruse. Find much more at http://events.ktvz.com. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
ijpr.org
Oregon counties largely vote against psilocybin use
Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties voted down local measures. A growing health movement is using psilocybin to treat PTSD, severe depression, and substance use disorder. A...
cascadebusnews.com
Updates from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.
(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.) There’s snow on the mountains which means it’s time to bring back the seasonal Slippery Slope Winter Ale, now available in 12oz 6-packs and on draft at our Redmond and Bend pubs! Our full-bodied winter ale uses an intricate blend of malts with a generous Tettnang and Cascade dry-hop to produce a well-balanced, rich seasonal ale with hints of roast and chocolate. Whether your slippery slope is a mountain or a sidewalk, this ale makes an excellent companion.
bendmagazine.com
Dancing at Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in Bend
Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.
KTVZ
High Desert Education Service District announces two new leadership appointments
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The High Desert Education Service District has appointed two new leadership positions to the executive team, including an assistant superintendent and a regional director of school improvement. The two positions report to Superintendent Paul Andrews and serve students, families, schools districts and communities in Crook,...
KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you!
As is customary, Deschutes County updated its election results just after midnight Wednesday. Here's some highlights: The post KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you! appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire destroys maintenance building on Brasada Ranch Road in Powell Butte
A large maintenance building went up in flames early Tuesday on SW Brasada Ranch Road in Powell Butte, and fire investigators were unable to determine the cause. The post Fire destroys maintenance building on Brasada Ranch Road in Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
Ladies Night is back in Prineville
The popular shopping event will be Nov. 10, with lots of specials and goodies throughout the week at participating businesses A favorite shopping event will be happening this weekend, with fun and savings throughout the rest of the week. A longstanding tradition, Ladies Night, has been offered by a core group of businesses in downtown Prineville for a number of years. Even during the pandemic, participating merchants found a way to improvise and offer a modified version of the event. Ladies Night will take place Nov. 10, beginning at 4 p.m., and last until 8 p.m. Shoppers can access information...
KTVZ
Record number of last-minute ballots in Deschutes County, but overall turnout lower than expected
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Election Day and the day before, Deschutes County received 45,000 ballots. That's the most the county has ever received in a 48-hour period, according to Steve Dennison, the Deschutes County clerk. “So it was a lot," he said. "It was a lot to move through...
bendsource.com
Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart
Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
KTVZ
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
KTVZ
A look at C.O. county election results for some state races considered too close to call
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Oregon elections were considered too close to call Wednesday morning, with about 50% of the ballots sent out returned so far and thousands more to count in coming days that were postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8. The tightest, and arguably most controversial are: The governors...
KTVZ
Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors. As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.
