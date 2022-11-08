ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend dental office offers free services to veterans

One Bend dental office wraps up its veterans program Friday. Alpenglow Dental provides services and treatments for veterans who sign up for their program throughout the year. The treatment is worth approximately $45,000 total, but it’s given to vets for free. The dental office sees it as a way...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Save the Date: Bend’s Veterans Day Parade and some fun weekend events

Rhea Panela has a look at the Bend Veterans Day Parade and a couple of weekend events to peruse. Find much more at http://events.ktvz.com. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon counties largely vote against psilocybin use

Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties voted down local measures. A growing health movement is using psilocybin to treat PTSD, severe depression, and substance use disorder. A...
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Updates from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.) There’s snow on the mountains which means it’s time to bring back the seasonal Slippery Slope Winter Ale, now available in 12oz 6-packs and on draft at our Redmond and Bend pubs! Our full-bodied winter ale uses an intricate blend of malts with a generous Tettnang and Cascade dry-hop to produce a well-balanced, rich seasonal ale with hints of roast and chocolate. Whether your slippery slope is a mountain or a sidewalk, this ale makes an excellent companion.
REDMOND, OR
bendmagazine.com

Dancing at Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in Bend

Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Ladies Night is back in Prineville

The popular shopping event will be Nov. 10, with lots of specials and goodies throughout the week at participating businesses A favorite shopping event will be happening this weekend, with fun and savings throughout the rest of the week. A longstanding tradition, Ladies Night, has been offered by a core group of businesses in downtown Prineville for a number of years. Even during the pandemic, participating merchants found a way to improvise and offer a modified version of the event. Ladies Night will take place Nov. 10, beginning at 4 p.m., and last until 8 p.m. Shoppers can access information...
PRINEVILLE, OR
bendsource.com

Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart

Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors. As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy