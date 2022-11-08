ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Project Artemis’: Newcomer Anna Garcia Lands Breakout Role In Greg Berlanti Apple Pic

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Anna Garcia ( Hacks ) will make her feature film debut with a sizable role alongside Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Project Artemis , the anticipated 1960s space race pic that Greg Berlanti is directing for Apple . While details as to her role are under wraps, her audition was reportedly impressive enough that it helped her secure one of the most coveted jobs in town, even in competition with a number of offer-only actresses.

Apple acquired Project Artemis for upwards of $100M when the hot package hit the market this past spring, as we told you first. Specifics as to the Apple Original’s plot haven’t yet been divulged. But Garcia joins an ensemble which also includes the previously announced Jim Rash and Ray Romano. Johansson is producing alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn of These Pictures, which commissioned and developed the script by Rose Gilroy, as well as Sarah Schechter.

Garcia is a relative newcomer who most recently wrapped a role on Showtime’s Party Down reboot, having recently appeared on HBO Max’s Emmy-winning series Hacks and FX’s long-running comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia . She’s a graduate of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre who still performs regularly at the well-known comedy venue, and also proved a standout as part of the CBS Comedy Showcase for 2022

Garcia hosts her own live variety show, Scrambled Eggs , at the Elysian Theater and has also appeared on the viral improv show Make Some Noise for College Humor’s subscription media service, Dropout. She is represented by Paradigm and Artists First.

