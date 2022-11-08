Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-Kremlin: Work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that work was underway to address a number of Russian concerns regarding the Black Sea grain initiative, which is due to expire on Nov. 19. Speaking as delegates from Russia and the United Nations were due to meet in Geneva to...
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world's poorest - FAO
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe's poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
UPDATE 3-U.N., Russian officials met to discuss Black Sea grains deal
GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Senior United Nations officials met with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss Moscow's grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative and address the need for unimpeded food and fertilizer exports, a U.N. spokesperson said. The negotiations come eight days before the...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week. The deal allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several...
Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
Russia rejects G20 focus on security
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 - a group of the world's largest...
Dutch gov't to allow shipment of 20,000 tons of Russian fertilizer to Malawi
AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday said it would release a consignment of 20,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer that had been stuck in Rotterdam port due to sanctions, following a request from the United Nations. The shipment is due to be sent to Malawi via the...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political and trade ties. KHERSON RECAPTURE. * Kherson residents held flowers and kissed Ukrainian soldiers who...
Indonesia plans to set palm oil reference price at $826.58/T for Nov 16-30 -official
JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set reference price of its crude palm oil at $826.58 per tonne for Nov. 16-30 shipments, Trade Ministry official Farid Amir said on Friday. The planned reference price would put the export tax for the period at $33 per tonne, up from...
Fertilizers seen headed for Malawi within a week, UN says
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The first shipment of donated fertilizers is expected to head to Malawi in the coming week, United Nations officials said on Friday following a meeting with a Russian delegation in Geneva over exports. "The world cannot afford to let global fertilizer accessibility problems become a global...
UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Republican Senate control would help Turkey's F-16 buy: media
ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's effort to complete its purchase of F-16 jets would be "much easier" if Republicans end up controlling the U.S. Senate, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by Turkish media as saying on Saturday. NATO member Turkey requested in October to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp...
NOPA October U.S. soy crush seen rising to 184.464 million bushels
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely surged in October to the fourth highest on record for any month as processing plants received a flood of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which...
UAE bans unapproved price increases for staple goods -state news agency
CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has forbidden any increase in the prices of nine basic staple goods without prior government approval, state news agency WAM said in a statement. Those staples, which it said "impact consumer purchasing power", are cooking oil, eggs, milk, sugar, poultry, legumes,...
India's wheat planting gathers momentum, acreage up nearly 10%
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 4.5 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 9.7% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare will keep updating...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 16-22
MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 16-22 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Evans)
Indonesian mills buy Canadian, U.S. wheat for Jan-Feb shipment
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Flour millers in Indonesia bought Canadian spring wheat and U.S. soft white wheat in recent deals for shipment in January and February, traders said. One cargo of around 60,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat was bought at about $430 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F),...
Argentina's wheat exports to fall sharply as drought shrinks crop
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat exports this season will not quite reach half of last season's shipments, the Rosario Grains Exchange (BCR) said on Friday, with only 7 million tonnes of exports expected after months of dry weather halved the 2022/2023 harvest. During the previous 2021/2022 crop,...
Argentina confirms Mexico will allow beef imports
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said Saturday that Mexican authorities have given the green light for imports of boneless beef produced in the South American country. The announcement came after eight years of negotiations between the two countries and more than a decade since Mexico last imported...
Turkey's Erdogan seeks Ukraine peace talks
ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Turkish media reported. "We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan, while praising Russia's resistance to pressure from the United States and its allies. (Reporting by Azra Ceylan and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
GRAINS-Wheat rises but set for biggest weekly loss in four months
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed on Friday, but were poised for their biggest weekly drop in four months as expectations of higher world supplies weighed on the market. Soybeans gained about half a percent, while corn ticked higher. "U.S. estimates for global supplies were a little...
