Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson
Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting.
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting.
Cabin fire in Brighton Estates
A fire was reported Friday late afternoon in the Brighton Estates neighborhood, located in Wasatch County close to the Summit County line. According to a Brighton Estates resident, there's an unoccupied cabin burning.
Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle
Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle discusses the efforts of local businesses to make sustainability a top priority in honor of National Sustainability Day.
Summit County Utah 2022 election results, preliminary totals are in
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — UPDATE 11/11/22 (12:10 p.m.): Preliminary results for Summit County’s 2022 election have been updated below. In the race for Summit County Council Chris Robinson and Canice […]
At least 147,000 ballots left to be counted in Salt Lake County election
SALT LAKE CITY — Almost 150 thousand ballots have yet to be counted in the Salt Lake County election with some races still close and candidates separated by only a few hundred votes. Utah House of Representatives. House District 26. West Magna and West Valley make up House District...
Ukrainian refugees, local host discuss process and how community can help
Park City resident Allison Dittmer and Ukrainian couple Olena and Zhenya Kreider talk about the refugee process and how the community can help.
Park City artist named Photographer of the Year
Park City resident David Winegar has been named as Photographer of the Year by the Intermountain Professional Photographers Association (IPPA). David Winegar is well-known for his wildlife photography, including his business logo photo of a red fox with dinner in its mouth jumping over a creek. The annual Intermountain Professional...
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
So far, most Salt Lake County voters have approved the open space bond
SALT LAKE CITY — As of Wednesday morning, Utahns who voted on Salt Lake County ballot issues are in favor of the general obligation bond. The parks, trails, and open spaces bond, according to slc.gov, will build on existing investments to enhance the public lands system. Specifically, Salt Lake...
Park City Mountain to join list of winter resorts opening early for the season
Park City Mountain will join other Utah resorts in opening its slopes earlier than previously expected, thanks to the wintery storms that moved through Utah in recent weeks.
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
Homeless Victimized By Criminals at Gail Miller Shelter
According to area business owners, the homeless who are attempting to work and get off the streets are falling victim to homeless predators. Salt Lake City, UT —Bob Danielson and his brother Tom own and operate a munitions manufacturing facility just West of the Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center. Danielson has sympathized and aided some of the homeless individuals who have become tenants at the facility, but Danielson is appalled by how the homeless individuals, especially those who are seeking to improve their situation are being preyed upon and ending up worse off than when they first arrived at the center.
Summit County fire takes most of Francis home
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire devastated a home Thursday morning in Francis at the south end of the county. “An early morning house fire kept South Summit Fire crews busy this morning,” according to a post Thursday afternoon on the South Summit Fire District’s Facebook page. “Damage was extensive.
Millcreek Canyon temporary closed as part of ongoing wildfire mitigation project
SALT LAKE CITY— A popular Salt Lake County canyon will be temporarily closed while utility crews remove over 100 power poles over the next few days as a part of a project to reduce wildfire risks in the canyon. Millcreek Canyon will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4...
Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
Vessel Kitchen’s 6th location is coming to Farmington, Utah
FARMINGTON, UT—Utah-based Vessel Kitchen announced it would open its 6th restaurant at 325 North Central Avenue, Farmington, Utah. The scheduled opening day is the second week of January 2023. In February 2022, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MW) helped Vessel Kitchen lease 2,500 sq. ft in Station Park in...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
