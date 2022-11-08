ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Coast News

Encinitas council sets 2.5% cap on short-term rentals

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council voted this week to cap the number of city-issued permits for non-hosted, short-term rental properties and require a minimum of 200 feet between permitted vacation rentals, among other proposed regulations. The council voted 4-0 on Wednesday — Councilwoman Kellie Hinze recused herself from...
ENCINITAS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos General Plan Update Draft Proposed Land Use Map Now Available

The City of San Marcos has embarked on an update to its General Plan. The General Plan serves as the guiding document for achieving the community’s vision for the future, and the General Plan Update process offers residents and businesses the opportunity to provide input to help shape the direction of the City going forward. For more information on the City’s General Plan Update process, please visit https://sanmarcos.generalplan.org/.
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Measure B: The trash tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans will decide today whether a new trash fee can be imposed for certain homes in the city. Measure B’s passage would allow the City Council to adopt a monthly fee for single-family homes and multi-family complexes with up to four residences on a single lot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

INCUMBENTS WINNING IN EAST COUNTY CITY RACES

Photo: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and La Mesa Mayor Mark Araposthis are winning their reelection bids. November 8, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Early results after polls closed tonight indicate incumbents heading for reelection in La Mesa, El Cajon and Lemon Grove. The power of incumbency...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Voices of the Voters: Toss-Up Races in North County are Top of Mind for Voters

In North County, a congressional race, a state senate race and a local mayoral race could lead to significant political shifts. I visited voting centers in Oceanside, Carlsbad and Escondido to hear from residents about the races and issues they’re paying attention to most. Homelessness and housing affordability were common priorities among voters, though people’s favored candidates were consistently split down the middle.
ESCONDIDO, CA

