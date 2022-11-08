The City of San Marcos has embarked on an update to its General Plan. The General Plan serves as the guiding document for achieving the community’s vision for the future, and the General Plan Update process offers residents and businesses the opportunity to provide input to help shape the direction of the City going forward. For more information on the City’s General Plan Update process, please visit https://sanmarcos.generalplan.org/.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO