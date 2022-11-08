Read full article on original website
Coast News
Encinitas council sets 2.5% cap on short-term rentals
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council voted this week to cap the number of city-issued permits for non-hosted, short-term rental properties and require a minimum of 200 feet between permitted vacation rentals, among other proposed regulations. The council voted 4-0 on Wednesday — Councilwoman Kellie Hinze recused herself from...
El Cajon Industrial Structure Near Interstate 8 Sells for $6 Million
A 23,199-square-foot industrial building in El Cajon has been sold to Orange County investors for $6 million. Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE’s Private Capital Partners represented the seller, Chris Nelson, with Wavy Properties LLC and Royal Estate Development LLC, in the off-market transaction.
Potentially historic house in La Jolla's Lower Hermosa may be demolished on Coastal Commission order
A project representative says the bluffside home's footings and foundation are failing and that the house is unsafe.
Topgolf announces plans to open 2 San Diego locations
Topgolf on Thursday announced proposed locations in Sorrento Valley and San Diego's East Harbor Island.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos General Plan Update Draft Proposed Land Use Map Now Available
The City of San Marcos has embarked on an update to its General Plan. The General Plan serves as the guiding document for achieving the community’s vision for the future, and the General Plan Update process offers residents and businesses the opportunity to provide input to help shape the direction of the City going forward. For more information on the City’s General Plan Update process, please visit https://sanmarcos.generalplan.org/.
kusi.com
Measure B: The trash tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans will decide today whether a new trash fee can be imposed for certain homes in the city. Measure B’s passage would allow the City Council to adopt a monthly fee for single-family homes and multi-family complexes with up to four residences on a single lot.
eastcountymagazine.org
INCUMBENTS WINNING IN EAST COUNTY CITY RACES
Photo: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and La Mesa Mayor Mark Araposthis are winning their reelection bids. November 8, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Early results after polls closed tonight indicate incumbents heading for reelection in La Mesa, El Cajon and Lemon Grove. The power of incumbency...
San Diegans rejecting trash fees hold narrow lead as vote count continues
With votes still out, champions and opponents of Measure B — a ballot initiative that could give the city authority to charge for garbage pickup — are nearly split on the issue, according to votes tallied through Thursday evening. In unofficial results after Tuesday’s election, “no” votes held...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $190,341 sold in El Cajon
A Powerball ticket matching five numbers, but not the Powerball number, was sold in El Cajon, the California Lottery announced.
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
News 8 KFMB
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service." Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
San Diego Measure B Election Results | Change trash, recycling code & fees
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the City of San Diego voted on Measure B in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the city can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services. Measure B Live Election Results.
Magical COASTER Holiday Express Train is Coming to Town!
The magical COASTER Holiday Express is coming back to town! North County Transit District is hosting this popular annual event that has become a holiday tradition for many families. The Holiday Express offers an enchanted 60-minute round-trip train ride from Oceanside to Solana Beach where children of all ages are...
NBC San Diego
Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
Coast News
Blackburn wins Carlsbad mayor’s race in landslide, Bhat-Patel headed to second term
CARLSBAD — Voters have elected Councilman Keith Blackburn as the city’s next mayor in a landslide victory over challenger Mike Curtin, early returns show. Blackburn garnered 22,586 votes, or 70% of ballots returned, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Curtin has received 9,910 votes or 30%, as of Friday morning.
Voiceof San Diego
Voices of the Voters: Toss-Up Races in North County are Top of Mind for Voters
In North County, a congressional race, a state senate race and a local mayoral race could lead to significant political shifts. I visited voting centers in Oceanside, Carlsbad and Escondido to hear from residents about the races and issues they’re paying attention to most. Homelessness and housing affordability were common priorities among voters, though people’s favored candidates were consistently split down the middle.
Voters slightly favor Measure C, which would remove Midway height limit, in early results
A ballot measure that would amend a 1972 law that limits the height of buildings to 30 feet in the Coastal Zone of the City of San Diego was leading in early election results Tuesday night.
Kent Lee Declares ‘We Did It!’ – Claims Victory in San Diego’s District 6 Council Race
Kent Lee on Thursday declared victory over fellow Democrat Tommy Hough for the open seat in San Diego’s District 6 race. Nonprofit director Lee and environmental activist Hough squared off in a bid to replace termed-out Councilman Chris Cate, the only Republican currently on the San Diego City Council.
