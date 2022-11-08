Read full article on original website
TK Marshall Breaks Down NDSU's Ferocious Rushing Attack
NDSU running back TK Marshall joined Big Game James McCarty to discuss some Bison football. He talked about their effective rushing attack last weekend at Western Illinois and previewed this weeks game at Southern Illinois.
Blizzard slams North Dakota, impact felt across state in multiple areas
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakotans are digging out after a blizzard slammed much of the state. Many schools, businesses, medical clinics, and government agencies were closed Thursday as snow made road conditions dicey. A number of planned Veterans Day events were also canceled. Authorities closed several highways Thursday afternoon too...
Weather causes comedian to reschedule Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- So much for laughs at Scheels Arena Friday night. Despite hopes to get on stage, comedian Bert Kreischer has announced that his scheduled show at the Scheels Arena in Fargo is being rescheduled. Winter weather is being described as the reason the show is being moved. Kreischer...
NDSU Wrestling Is Ranked No. 19 In The Week 1 NWCA Coaches Poll
The North Dakota State wrestling team is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since January 9, 2019. The Bison came in ranked at No. 19 in the Week 1 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Wrestling Coaches Top 25 poll. Last Friday in the season opener...
11-9-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week the coaches discuss the flow of their offenses, the flexibility their quarterbacks have in the playbook, and the trust they have in those QBs to call audibles at the line of scrimmage.
Activities and Events for Veteran's Day in Fargo-Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- As the winter weather moves out of the FM Metro, Veteran's Day celebrations are taking center stage. Below is a list of activities happening throughout Fargo-Moorhead Friday. They include:. Veterans Day program at the Fargo Air museum at 11:00am. Fargo VFW, and Fargo American Legion will be...
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
I-29 closed between Grand Forks, Fargo due to Winter Weather
(Fargo, ND) -- It didn't take long for I-29 to get bad enough for officials to shut it down. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the highway from Grand Forks to Fargo is closed as blowing snow, freezing rain, and more severe winter weather rolls through the area. The...
Fargo Police use IAU to reduce vehicle break-ins near NDSU
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is using its Intelligence and Analysis Unit to reduce a pattern of vehicle break-ins near the North Dakota State University campus. In September, IAU observed a pattern of vehicle break-ins along Dakota Drive North near the campus of NDSU, with 13 vehicles broken into on 12 separate days. This much activity indicated that the neighborhood was a hotspot for these incidents.
Voter turnout up slightly for North Dakota, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, and that held true across both Minnesota and North Dakota as well. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, but not busy enough on the North Dakota side according to state officials. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle, but that number was still near a 40-year low for turnout. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
Snow removal crews for City of Moorhead shorthanded but "ready to go"
(Fargo, ND) -- Crews performing snow removal on the streets of Moorhead are shorthanded to start the season. "We're struggling for employees like everybody else. We could use three more bodies. It's a tough market to try to hire anybody," said Randy Affield, Operations Manager for the City of Moorhead.
UPDATED: Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
West Fargo Schools to hold remote learning Thursday
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools students are set to learn remotely Thursday in the wake of the season's first winter storm moving into the area. The District tells WDAY Radio that learners will not come to school for classes but will remain at home and join their classes virtually. Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners, per the inclement weather schedules found on the District Calendar page of the School District's website.
Portland man identified following fatal two-vehicle crash
(Portland, ND) -- A man has been identified following a November 8th two-vehicle fatal crash that happened about seven miles southwest of Portland, North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Ryan Domier was traveling eastbound on 3rd street NE when he struck a separate vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Scott Hovde, when he was traveling southbound on 145th Ave Northeast. Troopers say the intersection is "unregulated", meaning there was no stop signs, yield signs, or other traffic control devices.
Fire damages Fargo mobile home
FARGO - Fire caused moderate damage to a home in Buena Vista Mobile Home Court in Fargo overnight. No one was hurt. The fire at 4582 Santiago Boulevard was reported just after 12:30 this morning. Crews had the fire out within 15 minutes. Most of the damage was confined to the kitchen. Damage is put at $50,000.
Warren home heavily damaged after fire
(Warren, MN) -- The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating a blaze that broke out in Polk County Wednesday morning. The Polk County Sheriffs' office tells WDAY Radio that crews were called to a home in the 35000 block of 120th street Northwest in Warren just before 7 a.m. to reports of a fire. When authorities arrived, the home was found to be engulfed in flames.
Fargo Airport Authority Director: We are looking at plans to build a parking garage
(Fargo, ND) -- Hector International Airport is considering plans to build a parking structure for travelers in our region. Shawn Dobberstein, Fargo's Airport Authority Director, joined WDAY Radio's Thursday's with Tony. He spoke about a proposed plan for a parking garage that could be built at Fargo's Airport. Dobberstein says the airport is considering updating their master plan construction project to include the parking garage, but it would come at a heavy cost.
