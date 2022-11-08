Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Related
kpcw.org
Matt Wright and Liesl Jenkins with Park City Mountain lift mechanic unionization
Matt Wright and Liesl Jenkins from Park City Mountain lift mechanic unionization discuss the process for unionizing. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kpcw.org
Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell
Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kpcw.org
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
buildingsaltlake.com
Hot market for warehouses is driving a trucking ghetto into SLC’s last agricultural land and right through the city’s draft master plan
Pro-development changes in the draft master plan for the Northpoint area, containing large segments of Salt Lake City’s last agricultural land, have riled elements of the public and caused the city’s planning commissioners to hit pause. Staff from the city’s Planning Division presented its latest draft of the...
kpcw.org
Park City Council to discuss Empire Creek outreach plan
Park City Manager Matt Dias and Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee have a preview of this week's city council meeting, including a discussion on the Empire Creek outreach plan. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at...
kpcw.org
Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle
Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle discusses the efforts of local businesses to make sustainability a top priority in honor of National Sustainability Day. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
kpcw.org
Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson
Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kpcw.org
Park City Museum's Pub Crawl
Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce and Museum Assistant Lexy Hartford have details about Thursday’s Pub Crawl and upcoming family program. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Park City Mountain to join list of winter resorts opening early for the season
Park City Mountain will join other Utah resorts in opening its slopes earlier than previously expected, thanks to the wintery storms that moved through Utah in recent weeks.
8-year-old boy chosen as grand marshal of Ogden’s holiday parade and gala
The honorable task of becoming the grand marshal for Ogden’s Holiday Electric Parade and Gala will be bestowed upon someone special this year.
Park City Board of Education appears poised for change
In Park City's district 4, challenger Meredith Reed holds a 593 vote lead over incumbent Mandy Pomeroy, who was appointed to the board in the spring to serve out the remainder of late board member Kara Hendrickson’s term. Reed has 1,157 votes, or 67% compared to Pomeroy's 564 votes,...
Park City holiday lights face new dark sky rules
It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and holiday lights, also known as winter lights, are popping up all over. Some local homeowners put up tens of thousands of lights around their property. According to environmental experts, light pollution negatively impacts the...
kpcw.org
Ukrainian refugees, local host discuss process and how community can help
Park City resident Allison Dittmer and Ukrainian couple Olena and Zhenya Kreider talk about the refugee process and how the community can help. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kslnewsradio.com
Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
ksl.com
Ogden elects 2nd woman of color to school board in diverse district
OGDEN — Ogden has elected its second person of color to the school board in two years. Stacy Bernal beat two-term incumbent Doug Barker, winning 65% of the vote, according to results as of Wednesday. Bernal joins Arlene Anderson, who in 2020 became the first Hispanic school board member elected in over a decade. Incumbent Amber Allred won Ogden's other open school board seat this year.
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police seek help recovering historic items missing since 2013
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help recovering historic items missing for nearly a decade. The police museum items went missing on May 15, 2013 when they were displayed during an awards ceremony...
utahbusiness.com
Vessel Kitchen’s 6th location is coming to Farmington, Utah
FARMINGTON, UT—Utah-based Vessel Kitchen announced it would open its 6th restaurant at 325 North Central Avenue, Farmington, Utah. The scheduled opening day is the second week of January 2023. In February 2022, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MW) helped Vessel Kitchen lease 2,500 sq. ft in Station Park in...
utah.gov
UDOT releases transportation alternatives for I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City
Public invited to submit comments, participate in open houses as part of I-15 environmental process for I-15 Farmington to Salt Lake City EIS. UDOT has identified transportation alternatives for I-15 between Farmington and Salt Lake City as part of the I-15 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). UDOT invites the public to provide input and formal comments to the study team from Nov. 10 to Dec. 16, 2022 to help the study team develop and enhance these alternatives.
Comments / 0