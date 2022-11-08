ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kpcw.org

Matt Wright and Liesl Jenkins with Park City Mountain lift mechanic unionization

Matt Wright and Liesl Jenkins from Park City Mountain lift mechanic unionization discuss the process for unionizing.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Hot market for warehouses is driving a trucking ghetto into SLC’s last agricultural land and right through the city’s draft master plan

Pro-development changes in the draft master plan for the Northpoint area, containing large segments of Salt Lake City’s last agricultural land, have riled elements of the public and caused the city’s planning commissioners to hit pause. Staff from the city’s Planning Division presented its latest draft of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Council to discuss Empire Creek outreach plan

Park City Manager Matt Dias and Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee have a preview of this week's city council meeting, including a discussion on the Empire Creek outreach plan.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle

Park City Chamber Bureau Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle discusses the efforts of local businesses to make sustainability a top priority in honor of National Sustainability Day.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson

Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Museum's Pub Crawl

Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce and Museum Assistant Lexy Hartford have details about Thursday's Pub Crawl and upcoming family program.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Board of Education appears poised for change

In Park City's district 4, challenger Meredith Reed holds a 593 vote lead over incumbent Mandy Pomeroy, who was appointed to the board in the spring to serve out the remainder of late board member Kara Hendrickson’s term. Reed has 1,157 votes, or 67% compared to Pomeroy's 564 votes,...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City holiday lights face new dark sky rules

It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and holiday lights, also known as winter lights, are popping up all over. Some local homeowners put up tens of thousands of lights around their property. According to environmental experts, light pollution negatively impacts the...
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Ukrainian refugees, local host discuss process and how community can help

Park City resident Allison Dittmer and Ukrainian couple Olena and Zhenya Kreider talk about the refugee process and how the community can help.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden elects 2nd woman of color to school board in diverse district

OGDEN — Ogden has elected its second person of color to the school board in two years. Stacy Bernal beat two-term incumbent Doug Barker, winning 65% of the vote, according to results as of Wednesday. Bernal joins Arlene Anderson, who in 2020 became the first Hispanic school board member elected in over a decade. Incumbent Amber Allred won Ogden's other open school board seat this year.
OGDEN, UT
utahbusiness.com

Vessel Kitchen’s 6th location is coming to Farmington, Utah

FARMINGTON, UT—Utah-based Vessel Kitchen announced it would open its 6th restaurant at 325 North Central Avenue, Farmington, Utah. The scheduled opening day is the second week of January 2023. In February 2022, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MW) helped Vessel Kitchen lease 2,500 sq. ft in Station Park in...
FARMINGTON, UT
utah.gov

UDOT releases transportation alternatives for I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City

Public invited to submit comments, participate in open houses as part of I-15 environmental process for I-15 Farmington to Salt Lake City EIS. UDOT has identified transportation alternatives for I-15 between Farmington and Salt Lake City as part of the I-15 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). UDOT invites the public to provide input and formal comments to the study team from Nov. 10 to Dec. 16, 2022 to help the study team develop and enhance these alternatives.
FARMINGTON, UT

