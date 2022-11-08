ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho visits Omaha following Frank’s 24-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Omaha Mavericks (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Terren Frank scored 24 points in Idaho’s 122-48 victory against the Walla Walla Wolves. Omaha finished 4-9 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Mavericks gave up 83.5 points per game...
NCAA Tournament: Xavier eliminates Lady Vols

Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added...
Friday’s Transactions

MLB — Suspended free agent minor league INF Luis Curbelo for 80 games, Miami minor league INF Deivis Mosquera for 60 games and Boston minor league RHP Starlin Santos for 60 games for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program. American League. HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced GM...
