Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee's all-time football results on Nov. 12
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 11. Kickoff is slated for noon EST. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup. Saturday’s game will mark the 19th timenthe Vols have played on Nov. 12. The Vols are 10-6-2 in...
HBCU Football Featured Games of Week 11
Two conference championships and two divisional games highlight HBCU football for Week 11 in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC.
WTOP
Idaho visits Omaha following Frank’s 24-point game
Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Omaha Mavericks (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Terren Frank scored 24 points in Idaho’s 122-48 victory against the Walla Walla Wolves. Omaha finished 4-9 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Mavericks gave up 83.5 points per game...
NCAA Tournament: Xavier eliminates Lady Vols
Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...
WTOP
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added...
WTOP
Friday’s Transactions
MLB — Suspended free agent minor league INF Luis Curbelo for 80 games, Miami minor league INF Deivis Mosquera for 60 games and Boston minor league RHP Starlin Santos for 60 games for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program. American League. HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced GM...
Comments / 0