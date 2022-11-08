Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot, ending 3-month stretch without top prize winner

The idea that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser would even need a transition might sound kind of strange, considering that she has already held office for eight years. But as she gets ready for years nine through 12 after winning re-election Tuesday, Bowser said Wednesday she is looking for new ideas to improve the city, even as she conceded there’s no need for a “fresh start.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO