Saturday morning was crisp and clear. Those are the mornings that feel like rewards for hiking in Dallas in August. I drove over the train tracks on the overpass on Buckner, seeing the lights from the skyline of Dallas. A reminder that this hike is in close proximity to our city. I was playing Mavis Staples loud—as if there were any other way to listen to her. She was singing the civil rights anthem “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” a song popularized by the great Nina Simone. It put me instantly in a good mood.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO