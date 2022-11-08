ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dmagazine.com

The 2022 Best Architects in Dallas

Each year, D Home recognizes the Best Architects in Dallas. This year, we invited the principals from the 61 winning firms to tell us about their architectural dreams—who they’d love to design for, where they’d live if they could choose any Dallas address, what made them dream of becoming an architect, and more. The answers are illuminating, and sometimes surprising. (We also asked them to sketch their dream projects, which you can see in the November/December issue.)
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

In Oklahoma Breakdown, a DFW Filmmaker Shines a Light on an Underground Music Legend

In 2016, Christopher Fitzpatrick was finally ready to embark on a long-term documentary project, and he already knew the perfect subject. Fitzpatrick had been following musician Mike Hosty’s career since the mid-’90s, when he and his friends would attend Mike Hosty Trio concerts near the University of Oklahoma. He kept going to the shows after graduating. Fitzpatrick was there as the Trio became the Hosty Duo, and he was there when Hosty finally transformed into what Fitzpatrick viewed as a unique act in contemporary entertainment: Mike Hosty, one-man band.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dmagazine.com

Law Man Walking: Nature Treks With Bill Holston

Saturday morning was crisp and clear. Those are the mornings that feel like rewards for hiking in Dallas in August. I drove over the train tracks on the overpass on Buckner, seeing the lights from the skyline of Dallas. A reminder that this hike is in close proximity to our city. I was playing Mavis Staples loud—as if there were any other way to listen to her. She was singing the civil rights anthem “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” a song popularized by the great Nina Simone. It put me instantly in a good mood.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Nathan Loftice Finally Says Yes to EarthX

As we settle into a booth at Al Biernat’s in Uptown, Nathan Loftice shares that he has known EarthX’s founder, Trammell S. Crow, for nearly 20 years. “I was with Trammell when we first formed it as Earth Day Dallas,” Loftice says. Since then, Crow has asked Loftice to join EarthX at least five times as it cycled through eight organization heads. As he orders one of the daily steak specials, Loftice explains why he finally decided to take the helm this past September.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

It’s Always Sunny in Dallas

The window lowered, and the Keller’s Drive-In carhop leaned in on my brother’s passenger side and announced, “Your truck looks weird.”. I possessed no energy to respond to this critique of my 2022 Ford Maverick, which, thanks to prompting from the Ford Pass app, I had named Boots in honor of my late grandmother’s favorite poodle. The setting sun cast an orange, vintage-California-postcard hue across the rows of cars and trucks full of families, couples waiting for burgers on that summer Sunday evening. The temperature in Northeast Dallas still clung to its three digits of heat.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas

Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
PARIS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: November 11-13

Fort Worth’s Toadies will hit the House of Blues Friday night for a solid dose of nostalgia. If you want to pre-game the show, check out this look behind the songwriting that went into “Possum Kingdom”, which dispels some of the myths about the song’s subject matter. (Spoiler alert: It’s still plenty weird.) Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (11/10/22)

Two Killed in Murder-Suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office Identified. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the two people killed in a murder-suicide at the county’s medical examiner’s office Tuesday were Beth and James Frost, who were married but estranged. Beth Frost had been a medical examiner with the county since June 2020.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX

