Florida Woman Now A Multimillionaire After Claiming Huge Lottery Prize

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman took home millions of dollars after scoring a huge lottery jackpot, according to the WFLA .

Donna Dubois , a 58-year-old resident of Ormond Beach, claimed her $15 million prize on Friday (November 4), the Florida Lottery announced. She received her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $9,873,074.83.

Officials say the new millionaire earned the massive prize from a drawing held on July 23 for the state lotto. Dubois purchased her winning ticket from V Discount Beverage at 775 South Nova Road in Ormond Beach. The store will get a commission of $100,000 for selling the ticket.

