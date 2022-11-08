Read full article on original website
Dodgers GM Reveals Team and Justin Turner Are Exploring ‘Different’ Contract
It’s clear the team wants to bring back Justin Turner, but the question remains for how much they’d be willing to bring him back and how much Turner will be inclined to return for. Turner has publicly said he’d be open to a return to the Mets, but of course this came at the heels of Turner being uncertain with what the team wanted to do with him.
Trea Turner Rumors: Phillies Remain Top Landing Spot for Dodgers Free Agent
The 119th MLB season is over, but that doesn’t mean the baseball talk stops. Free agency is in full motion, and the rumors are hot and heavy. The Dodgers are in the running at landing at least one of the top free agents in the market, and they are bound to get one of the top guys.
Trea Turner Rumors: Yankees Considered Favorite to Sign Shortstop in New Odds
The question mark of Trea Turner‘s new team continues to remain at an all-time high as teams all across the league look for their chance to sign the All-Star shortstop. There have been talks of him being open to moving back to the east coast, but a new favorite that hasn’t been talked about is that he could end up with the New York Yankees.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Reacts to Winning Silver Slugger Award
Trea Turner won the Silver Slugger Award in 2022 for the first time in his career. Turner, who’s been in the league since 2015, hit 21 home runs and set career-highs with 100 RBIs and 39 doubles, while finishing second in all of baseball with 194 hits (only trailing Freddie Freeman).
Dodgers News: LA Officially Extends Qualifying Offer to Trea Turner
In a move that surprised exactly no one, the Dodgers on Thursday officially extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trea Turner. This year’s QO is a one-year, $19.65 million offer, which Turner could accept and come back for one more year in Los Angeles. Turner won’t accept the offer,...
Trea Turner: Can The Dodgers Replace the Shortstop’s Production in the Lineup?
It can’t be understated what Trea Turner brought to the Dodgers all season long. Turner ranked in the top of every major category among shortstops and played the second most games of his career. Turner could’ve played more if Dave Roberts didn’t elect to rest him for later parts...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Praises Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman
To win 111 games in a regular season requires much love among the club house and the perfect amount of team chemistry. That’s exactly what propelled the Dodgers to be one of the most feared teams during the regular season with Trea Turner leading the charge next to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.
Tyler Anderson Rumors: Angels, Red Sox Reportedly Interested in Dodgers Free Agent
Tyler Anderson had a breakout year for the Dodgers in 2022, making his first All-Star team and finishing fifth in the National League with a 2.57 ERA. He was one of only two L.A. starters to remain healthy all season, along with Cy Young finalist Julio Urias. Anderson was with...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Option Declined for 2023 Season
It seemed written in the cards that Justin Turner‘s option would be declined for the upcoming season, but it doesn’t rule out bringing Turner back for a cheaper contract. Turner was slated to make $16 million on his option but instead will play on something cheaper for the Dodgers or play for a different team.
Dodgers News: Free Agent Closer Not High on LA’s Offseason Planning
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes met with the media in Las Vegas for the GM meeting to discuss a wide range of topics. One of the topics at hand was the Dodgers’ approach to a closer role for the 2023 season. The 2022 Dodgers’...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Reveals Team Got the Baseball from the Final Out of the 2020 World Series Back
The Dodgers captured their seventh World Series title in 2020. After 32 years of not reaching the promised land, LA finally reached the mountaintop as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2 in Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Julio Urias pitched lights out all postseason long, and...
Dodgers News: Scott Boras Thinks Cody Bellinger Can Regain His Form
The Dodgers are still deciding whether or not they want to bring Cody Bellinger back in 2023. They have the option to tender him a contract this offseason, or they can just let him go to become a free agent. On Wednesday, Bellinger’s agent, the famous Scott Boras, spoke about his clients entering important offseasons, including the Dodgers’ centerfielder.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
After a brief moment of Blake Treinen deciding whether he wanted to do surgery or not, and after being told surgery is an option, Treinen decided to go through with surgery on his shoulder. The injury that lingered all season long kept him to just five games and Treinen will have about a 10 month timetable for a full recovery.
Clayton Kershaw News: Dodgers Do Not Extend Qualifying Offer to Free Agent
For the second straight year, the Dodgers declined to make a qualifying offer to future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw. When Los Angeles didn’t make a QO to Kershaw last year, health was a major factor — the lefty was coming off a season-ending elbow injury and his future was too uncertain for them to put that kind of pressure on him so early in the offseason.
CT3 Talks About His Favorite Moments So Far With the Dodgers
Dodgers utility star Chirs Taylor made an appearance on “Whistle,” a sports and entertainment video content network that is meant to be relatable and uplifting. The segment CT3 was featured in was titled “Meet the Pets,” in it, he talks about a variety of topics, most notably his time as a Dodger and major leaguer.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Receives Qualifying Offer
With free agency underway, Tyler Anderson makes the deadline of players the Dodgers sent a qualifying offer to giving Anderson something to consider. Anderson of course can explore the market if he chooses to decline the one-year $19.65 million and opt into free agency. It seems more than likely Anderson...
Dodgers News: Voting Is Now Open For All-MLB Team
It’s time for the Dodgers to be recognized by the fans for their efforts all season long as voting for the All-MLB teams has officially opened. Voting will be open until November 22 at 5 P.M. eastern time. The Dodgers highlight the list with eight players making the list....
Andrew Heaney Rumors: Blue Jays Reportedly Throw Their Name in the Hat for Dodgers Free Agent
When healthy, the Dodgers pitching unit was one of the best in the league and Andrew Heaney was one of the names to keep the Dodgers on top. Heaney is in the mix of free agent pitches to keep an eye on and the Blue Jays are reportedly in on going after the pitcher.
Mookie Betts News: Dodgers All-Star Wins Fifth Career Silver Slugger Award
While things have felt somewhat bleak since mid-October for Dodgers fans, Thursday brought some good news for true blue faithful. The return of Clayton Kershaw appears imminent. Trea Turner brought home an award. As did Mookie Betts, who has won the Silver Slugger Award for the fifth time in his career, and second as a member of the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Critical of Fans Who Are Critical of Dave Roberts
After the Dodgers’ shocking NLDS loss to the Padres, there was (once again) a vocal segment of L.A. fans calling for manager Dave Roberts to be fired. The specific Game 4 offenses cited in those calls were generally pulling Tyler Anderson after five innings instead of letting him go one more and accidentally letting Yency Almonte throw a pitch to Jake Cronenworth before bringing in Alex Vesia, who eventually allowed the go-ahead hit.
