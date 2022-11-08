ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers GM Reveals Team and Justin Turner Are Exploring ‘Different’ Contract

It’s clear the team wants to bring back Justin Turner, but the question remains for how much they’d be willing to bring him back and how much Turner will be inclined to return for. Turner has publicly said he’d be open to a return to the Mets, but of course this came at the heels of Turner being uncertain with what the team wanted to do with him.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Option Declined for 2023 Season

It seemed written in the cards that Justin Turner‘s option would be declined for the upcoming season, but it doesn’t rule out bringing Turner back for a cheaper contract. Turner was slated to make $16 million on his option but instead will play on something cheaper for the Dodgers or play for a different team.
Dodgers News: Scott Boras Thinks Cody Bellinger Can Regain His Form

The Dodgers are still deciding whether or not they want to bring Cody Bellinger back in 2023. They have the option to tender him a contract this offseason, or they can just let him go to become a free agent. On Wednesday, Bellinger’s agent, the famous Scott Boras, spoke about his clients entering important offseasons, including the Dodgers’ centerfielder.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

After a brief moment of Blake Treinen deciding whether he wanted to do surgery or not, and after being told surgery is an option, Treinen decided to go through with surgery on his shoulder. The injury that lingered all season long kept him to just five games and Treinen will have about a 10 month timetable for a full recovery.
Clayton Kershaw News: Dodgers Do Not Extend Qualifying Offer to Free Agent

For the second straight year, the Dodgers declined to make a qualifying offer to future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw. When Los Angeles didn’t make a QO to Kershaw last year, health was a major factor — the lefty was coming off a season-ending elbow injury and his future was too uncertain for them to put that kind of pressure on him so early in the offseason.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Receives Qualifying Offer

With free agency underway, Tyler Anderson makes the deadline of players the Dodgers sent a qualifying offer to giving Anderson something to consider. Anderson of course can explore the market if he chooses to decline the one-year $19.65 million and opt into free agency. It seems more than likely Anderson...
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Critical of Fans Who Are Critical of Dave Roberts

After the Dodgers’ shocking NLDS loss to the Padres, there was (once again) a vocal segment of L.A. fans calling for manager Dave Roberts to be fired. The specific Game 4 offenses cited in those calls were generally pulling Tyler Anderson after five innings instead of letting him go one more and accidentally letting Yency Almonte throw a pitch to Jake Cronenworth before bringing in Alex Vesia, who eventually allowed the go-ahead hit.
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

