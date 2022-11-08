Read full article on original website
Marguerita Jackson
3d ago
true friends wouldn't do this kinda thing I think they showed you their true colors I'm sorry but tell em who needs friends like you when you got enemies
Reply(2)
10
CowPattie
3d ago
When dining with a group of friends, I tell the wait staff that my check is separate from everyone else.
Reply(1)
29
Blunt Betty
3d ago
it sounded planned to me, with at least two of them. if they really thought she was to pay...why her? and why not come back to the table? I think the mom getting sent the bill is fine. the friend was acting juvenile so it's fitting. whether she gets her money or not I would ax those two. they will take advantage again given the chance.
Reply
8
Related
Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed
A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Woman faces backlash after saying she enjoys coffee with husband each morning
A woman was met with a pretty harsh backlash after tweeting to say that she and her husband like to ‘spend hours’ talking in their garden every morning. I imagine you’re wondering how the fairly innocuous statement managed to cause such a fuss online, right?. Well, on...
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
AS well as saying "I do," there's another important question that has needed answering regarding your wedding day. Deciding between an open or cash bar can make or break your wedding reception. A Reddit user shared the wedding rule she had in place that one friend thought was a joke.
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With Aftermath
One of the infamous art teacher's notorious images, with a child's face [since covered,] debuted on a separate inappropriate Instagram page.(@officialnaughynaughty/Instagram) Following the initial, controversial break of this newsworthy event, facts and opinions have snowballed this story into something bigger than it needed to become.
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
Woman Selling Home ‘Annoyed’ Buyers Invited Family to Visit While She Still Lived There
A woman who is selling her house is concerned about her own privacy after her friend, who also recently sold her respective house, was frustrated when the buyers brought family members over before she had even technically vacated the property. On Mumsnet, the woman shared her friend was horrified by...
Woman disgusted after husband leaves her to start family with her teenage daughter
People have flooded to social media in support of a woman after she revealed her husband left her for her daughter. A marriage falling apart is an extremely upsetting prospect to deal with, let alone when one half of the partnership is leaving to be with someone else. In Sarah's*...
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Woman Threatens to Back Out of a Family Trip if She Is Forced to Share a Hotel Room With Her Little Nieces
In many cultures, it is common practice to rely on childless women to provide childcare for their relatives' children whenever such assistance is required. This results in a significant amount of strain being placed on these women, as they may get the impression that they have to make a decision between their personal desires and the requirements of their families.
Woman Refusing to Marry Man Unless He Proposes With Ring Made Out of His Mother’s Ashes
An older survey showed that 1 in 4 women have turned down a marriage proposal before and of those women, about 23% regret saying no. There are plenty of valid reasons to turn down a proposal from not being ready for marriage to doubts about the person being the one for you. But one woman's reasoning for turning down a proposal is quite unique.
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Upworthy
Seven-year-old writes passive-aggressive letter to mom for interrupting her TV time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. When a 7-year-old girl was asked to turn off the TV and go wash, she decided to write a "customer complaint" to her parents. When kids throw tantrums, they usually just cry, but this girl decided to write a full-fledged letter to her parents. She let her mother know in no uncertain terms that she was disappointed in being asked to turn off the movie she was watching. She also drew a face to let her mother know that she was not happy about it. The girl's mother shared her daughter's passive-aggressive letter-writing on Reddit.
Man Urged to Not Go Through With Wedding After Bride Uninvited His Parents
"There's a quote by Maya Angelou that says 'When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.' Do not marry this woman," one user said.
I’m fuming after a neighbour left a note on my car telling me to move from my own space – what can I do?
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show an angry note left on their car by a neighbour. The post had people in the comments replying in disbelief at the audacity of the neighbour. Uploaded by Reddit user Kubrickfanclub_2, the post has the title: 'Somebody left this note on...
A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby
Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
intheknow.com
Bride is shamed by family for wearing ‘tacky’ secondhand wedding dress: ‘Screw those people’
A bride is being shamed by her loved ones for wearing a secondhand dress. She posted in “Wedding Shaming” in hopes that others would listen to her “rant.” She bought her dream dress for $300. It was worn once and exactly what she wanted. When people saw it, they loved the dress.
A pregnant woman was furious when she wasn't able to get the autistic woman's food.
To whom would you give your favor? To a pregnant woman or an autistic woman?. During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to experience either a loss of appetite or a shift in one's preferences regarding certain foods. Six in ten pregnant women report having a food aversion.
PopCrush
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 29