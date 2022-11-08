ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 29

Marguerita Jackson
3d ago

true friends wouldn't do this kinda thing I think they showed you their true colors I'm sorry but tell em who needs friends like you when you got enemies

Reply(2)
10
CowPattie
3d ago

When dining with a group of friends, I tell the wait staff that my check is separate from everyone else.

Reply(1)
29
Blunt Betty
3d ago

it sounded planned to me, with at least two of them. if they really thought she was to pay...why her? and why not come back to the table? I think the mom getting sent the bill is fine. the friend was acting juvenile so it's fitting. whether she gets her money or not I would ax those two. they will take advantage again given the chance.

Reply
8
Related
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Abby Joseph

Woman Threatens to Back Out of a Family Trip if She Is Forced to Share a Hotel Room With Her Little Nieces

In many cultures, it is common practice to rely on childless women to provide childcare for their relatives' children whenever such assistance is required. This results in a significant amount of strain being placed on these women, as they may get the impression that they have to make a decision between their personal desires and the requirements of their families.
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Upworthy

Seven-year-old writes passive-aggressive letter to mom for interrupting her TV time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. When a 7-year-old girl was asked to turn off the TV and go wash, she decided to write a "customer complaint" to her parents. When kids throw tantrums, they usually just cry, but this girl decided to write a full-fledged letter to her parents. She let her mother know in no uncertain terms that she was disappointed in being asked to turn off the movie she was watching. She also drew a face to let her mother know that she was not happy about it. The girl's mother shared her daughter's passive-aggressive letter-writing on Reddit.
Scary Mommy

A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
PopCrush

PopCrush

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy