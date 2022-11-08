ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tech Tuesday with KTLA's Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro

By Alex Razo
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVDPO_0j3H0sNU00

KTLA's tech reporter Rich DeMuro joined Handel this morning to bring you the latest and greatest in technology news!

Today Rich tells us about a new SoCal development where every home is solar powered and the entire community has a backup battery.

He also dives into Airbnb's latest changes and he shares his favorite rainy day accessory.

All that and much more! Listen below and don't forget to check out Rich's site HERE and follow him on social media @RichOnTech

Comments / 0

Related
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy