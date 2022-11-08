ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?

Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society

This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good

Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Yes, Those Candy Canes Have Already Been Sighted in Kalamazoo

Here we are on November 8th (as I type this) and already those famous candy canes have been seen in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar, Candy Cane Lane has been a tradition in the Kalamazoo area for decades. About a dozen, giant candy canes are erected along a sidewalk in Bronson Park and provide the perfect setting for a magical stroll, pictures, and so on.
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek

The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
