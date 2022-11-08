Read full article on original website
How much should we actually trust Bo Nix heading into Oregon’s biggest game yet?
Is Bo Nix really capable of leading the Oregon Ducks to the College Football Playoff while staying in the Heisman conversation? We’ll know soon. Mentioning Bo Nix as a Heisman Dark Horse became a running joke during his time at Auburn. He showed flashes of greatness to be sure, but he always seemed to pair those with head-scratching moments of failure.
TCU, Texas battle for the title of who’s not actually overrated
The TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns face off in Week 11 to see who is actually legitimate in the Big 12 conference. Last week, the college football world turned upside down after 10 ranked teams all lost. That caused tremendous shakeup in the second College Football Playoff rankings, and one of the beneficiaries were the TCU Horned Frogs. As one of the lone undefeated teams of the season, TCU made the jump from No. 7 to No. 4.
Is KJ Jefferson Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for LSU vs. Arkansas in Week 11)
One of the most intriguing games of the Week 11 slate has some injury questions surrounding it. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has been battling a shoulder injury that has hindered his play over the last few weeks. He is listed as questionable for the team's game against LSU at home on Saturday. The Tigers are off one of the great upsets of the season against Alabama and now may get a banged up Arkansas team down their starting quarterback.
Is John Rhys Plumlee Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for UCF vs. Tulane Week 11)
The game of the year in AAC goes down on Saturday afternoon when UCF travels to play Tulane, but who will be at quarterback for the Knights?. John Rhys Plumlee left UCF's game against Cincinnati with a concussion and missed the team's game against Memphis last week. However, the team has responded nicely under Mikey Keene, who started at times last year as UCF is still in control of their own destiny in the AAC. Plumlee is cleared to return, but will Gus Malzahn stick with Keene, who has led the team to two straight wins?
No. 8 USC routs Colorado 55-17, but loses RB Dye to injury
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Everybody on Southern California’s sideline poured onto the Coliseum field to surround the cart transporting running back Travis Dye, whose collegiate career had just ended with one awkward tackle. The Trojans then shook off that abrupt heartbreak and kept rolling toward their ultimate goals for a remarkable rebound season in which Dye has been a prime producer and an emotional leader. “There’s no way we would be sitting here as a football team if it wasn’t for him,” coach Lincoln Riley said. Caleb Williams passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores, and No. 8 USC overcame their top ball-carrier’s left leg injury in a 55-17 victory over Colorado on Friday night.
Can the Ohio State basketball team still sign Bronny James?
The early signing period is done and over with for college basketball. The Ohio State basketball team welcomed four new guys into the fold earlier this week. It’s a top-five class with just those prospects in the class and it’s the second straight top-ten class Chris Holtmann has brought in.
Virginia Field Hockey Falls to Iowa via Shootout in NCAA Round of 16
UVA's season came to an end in the Round of 16 with a heartbreaking loss to the Hawkeyes on Friday night in Evanston
