Kalamazoo, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

‘Chonky’ Squirrels spotted Around Michigan Campus

Clearly, squirrels don't need to worry about their summer bodies. In fact, right now, they're trying to pack on the pounds (or ounces). Michigan squirrels, in particular, are making the rounds at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and apparently not skipping any snacks being offered to them... something I can relate to.
ANN ARBOR, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

What is Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?

What is it about fast food that tastes so good? We all have our favorite fast food restaurants. Some of my personal favorites include Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and yes there's lots more. If you had to take a guess as to what is Michigan's favorite fast...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

This Home In Indiana Is A Swimmers Dream For Only 1.3 Million

When the weather gets hot, most people want to find a way to cool down. In the Spring, Summer, and Fall months when the sun is out and temperatures get above 70 degrees many make trips to swimming pools, lakes, and even ocean beaches and some choose to run thru the sprinkler, turn on some air conditioning, or choose to do nothing about it.
CARMEL, IN
95.3 WBCKFM

The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
