Martha Stewart's ‘No-Fuss’ & Weeknight-Approved Chili Recipe Gets Its Rich Flavor From a Special Ingredient
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cold, rainy fall and winter nights call for hearty, warming dinners like soups and stews. When there’s a chill in the air, we love nothing more than to set a big Dutch oven on the stove, fill it with delicious ingredients, and let it simmer away, filling the kitchen with warmth and yummy aromas. Clearly, we’re not alone, because yesterday Martha Stewart shared her easy beef chili recipe on Instagram, and the timing couldn’t be better. On Nov 5, Stewart shared...
Katie Lee Biegel Names The Biggest Mistake People Make With Stuffing- Exclusive
We can smell the mac and cheese already. Whether you're a Turkey trot family or a Thanksgiving day parade watcher, the holiday is like no other. Green beans, casseroles, and cranberry sauce are a treasured tradition — although the canned cranberry sauce is always seemingly left untouched. Besides the most obvious dinner centerpiece, turkey, there is one Thanksgiving staple that takes your plate to entirely new heights (and is probably only made in your household once a year).
Ree Drummond's Favorite Thanksgiving Shortcut Is Too Relatable
Sometimes we all need a little help when it comes to preparing our Thanksgiving Day feasts. Whether that's pouring over Thanksgiving Day hacks you'll wish you knew sooner or enlisting the help of friends and family to peel and chop, we all need a little help along the way. After all, they don't call it a feast for nothing.
Giada De Laurentiis Uses Store-Bought Pie Crust to Make This Delicious Appetizer That's Perfect for the Holidays
Hosting a dinner party this holiday season? After spending hours planning the entrée and sides, baking your dessert, and setting your dining table (the Turkey tablescapes are on point!), it’s almost time to welcome the guests. There’s just one problem: you forgot to prep an appetizer! Giada De Laurentiis knows how to impress a crowd with cuisine that is as delicious as it is easy, and her new crostata recipe is no exception. It calls for a handy, store-bought pie crust — that you probably already have in your freezer — for an appetizer that won’t last long at your...
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
Ina Garten’s Chicken in a Pot with Orzo Is the Best, Bougiest Chicken Noodle Soup Ever
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Now that the weather has cooled off and fall is in full swing, my bank account is begging me to cool off from my carefree (read: irresponsible) spending habits of summer. A large part of this means limiting how often I dine out, and inviting friends over for dinner instead. When I saw Ina Garten post her recipe for chicken in a pot with orzo (from her new book Go-To Dinners) on Instagram, I knew immediately that it would be the perfect dish to serve for a cozy evening indoors.
Classic Eclairs Recipe
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
What Contestants Really Eat On Hell's Kitchen, According To Alex Najar - Exclusive
It's hard to argue that "Hell's Kitchen" is not, in many ways, all about the drama. But at its core, we all know it's really about — the food. The longstanding show has seen dozens of hopeful chefs put their best plate forward in the hopes of impressing the formidable Gordon Ramsay. And along the way we have seen it all — the good, the bad, and the ugly –- as contestants put everything on the line.
After testing 7 of the most popular Dutch ovens, these 3 are the best for braising, baking, and stewing
A Dutch oven is the workhorse of any kitchen. Here are the best Dutch ovens we tested for soups, stews, bread, and more.
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for movie night snacks
Is there anything better than movie night? Feet up, film chosen, food on tray. Ordering something in is often the way to go on such occasions, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Cooking a dish or two for a sofa session takes some planning, true, but a takeout is not the only way to spend a night in. Here are some of my movie-night favourites, dialled right up.
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best roast chicken.
As a cooking pro, I know the top ways to prepare the classic dish, from using salt to cure the meat to letting the bird rest before carving into it.
Joel McHale Preps Your Holiday Cocktails And Talks Crime Scene Kitchen - Exclusive Interview
Joel McHale is always down for a good time, and sometimes, a good time calls for some good drinks. As the Chief Happy Hour Officer for premium beverage brand Q Mixers, he knows how to put together a decent cocktail, and is always looking for a reason to celebrate – be it the holiday season, a new filming project, or any given happy hour. So it goes without saying that McHale is gearing up to celebrate any mixologist, bartender, or dare we say Chief Happy Hour Officer's favorite holiday, National Happy Hour Day. The all-day commemoration of kicking back takes place on Saturday, November 12.
Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake
Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Here & It Includes This Luxurious Popcorn Gift Box That's Perfect for Movie Lovers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022 is officially here, and this year, Oprah is celebrating small businesses. And if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the movie lover in your life, this mother-daughter-run company out of Alabama has mastered the art of creating the perfect popcorn. And their Oprah-approved gift set will take any movie night from just good to gourmet. Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Movie Night Trio gift box comes with all the necessary ingredients to make the best...
29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well
Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
The Hardest Part Of Filming Cupcake Wars And Sugar Rush For Candace Nelson - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Candace Nelson knows what it takes to build a cupcake empire: everything you've got and a cherry on top — or, in Nelson's case, a Sprinkle's signature dot. "If you're trying to birth something new into the world, it is going to take 150%," Nelson reflected in a recent exclusive interview with Mashed. "You can't say, 'I'm going to have my 45-minute workout today and check in with my friend and my therapist and have full quality time with my family.' It's not realistic."
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Chain Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners Ranked From Worst To Best
Anyone who has ever cooked a full Thanksgiving meal knows it's a massive undertaking to accomplish successfully. The turkey in and of itself is often a multi-day job in order to end up with juicy and flavorful meat, whether you roast or deep fry the bird. Then, there's all of the tasty sides that always make the best leftovers and festive desserts that take hours to prepare. It's fun if you like cooking, but it's often more of a stressor for those who prefer to eat rather than prepare a massive meal. Plus, we haven't even mentioned all of the cleanup after everyone clears their plates.
The Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell And The Incredible Egg Have Your Holiday Dishes Covered - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. New York Times bestselling cookbook author John Kanell has somewhat of an unusual success story. He was teaching middle school math and science before deciding to completely change his path — and it's a good thing that he did. Kanell started his YouTube food channel "Preppy Kitchen" seven years ago, and it currently has a staggering 3.26 million subscribers. In a calm and approachable way that undoubtedly comes from his past as an educator, he gives viewers instructions on how to make homemade meals to share with family and friends.
