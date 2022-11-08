Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football uniform combo released for matchup vs. Nebraska
What will the Michigan football uniform combo be against Nebraska?Prediction for Michigan vs. Nebraska. On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. The Wolverines are coming off a game in which they struggled in the first half before eventually blowing out Rutgers, while the Cornhuskers will try to bounce back from a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. Just moments ago, the Michigan football uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Nebraska was unveiled.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska
What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
Nebraska Basketball: What went right, what went wrong against Omaha
The Nebraska basketball team is 2-0 for the first time in the Fred Hoiberg era. Let that sink in for a minute. In Hoiberg’s fourth season in Lincoln, his team finally won their first two games. Perhaps that shouldn’t be all that surprising, considering that his high water mark...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska
Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out...
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara’s surprising admission after surgery to repair knee injury
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.
Michigan basketball escapes scare from energetic Eastern Michigan, 88-83: Game thread replay
Game 2: No. 22 Michigan basketball (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) When: 9 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: ESPNU. ...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
Michigan Football aiming to flip in-state recruit in 2023 class
Michigan football handed out an interesting new offer earlier this week to three-star running back Darius Taylor who is committed to Minnesota. The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan football. So far, it hasn’t quite looked like you would think a recruiting class would after a playoff berth and a Big Ten title.
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-0; Michigan 1-0 The #22 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. While not quite a landslide, the contest between...
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting region championship Metro Detroit football games
Although I wasn’t as successful with my district final picks as I was for the district openers, my head was still well above water. Last week, I was 18-8 with my picks, raising my season picks record to 177-67. It only gets tougher from here as regional finals are on tap this week.
MetroTimes
This Mid-century Ann Arbor home is a time capsule
This house could be one of the best preserved examples of Mid-century modern architecture in southeast Michigan. It was designed by noted architect Ted Smith, and according to its listing, it has been meticulously maintained by its owner for the past 62 years, including an original kitchen. The 1,611-square-foot home, located at 900 Pine Tree Dr., Ann Arbor, has three beds, two baths, and a wide open living spaces with gorgeous floor-to-ceiling views. It’s listed by Nancy Bishop at Realtor.com and has an asking price of $395,000.
greenhillsalcove.com
Alumnus finds success as a local restaurateur
Pushing open the glass doors to Mani Osteria & Bar, you are greeted by a sense of warmth: the smokey smell of wood-fire ovens, sound of wine glass clinking, and smiles of friendly servers. Mani, a local Italian restaurant owned by Adam Baru ‘89, sits at the heart of downtown Ann Arbor. As food and connection are inseparable, Mani plays a vital role in building community.
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
Every bite of a Knight’s Steakhouse steak is delicious and unpretentious
ANN ARBOR, MI - Knight’s Steakhouse has been in my life as early as I can remember. Walking through the two sets of doors at the Dexter Avenue location, my brain immediately triggers memories from the 32 years of my life. Sunset rays poke through the window blinders, highlighting the townie regulars, who rarely find the need to dress up better than a polo shirt and jeans.
FanSided
