ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football uniform combo released for matchup vs. Nebraska

What will the Michigan football uniform combo be against Nebraska?Prediction for Michigan vs. Nebraska. On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. The Wolverines are coming off a game in which they struggled in the first half before eventually blowing out Rutgers, while the Cornhuskers will try to bounce back from a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. Just moments ago, the Michigan football uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Nebraska was unveiled.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska

What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska

Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football aiming to flip in-state recruit in 2023 class

Michigan football handed out an interesting new offer earlier this week to three-star running back Darius Taylor who is committed to Minnesota. The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan football. So far, it hasn’t quite looked like you would think a recruiting class would after a playoff berth and a Big Ten title.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Detroit Catholic Central High School football team will have a game with Belleville High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BELLEVILLE, MI
MetroTimes

This Mid-century Ann Arbor home is a time capsule

This house could be one of the best preserved examples of Mid-century modern architecture in southeast Michigan. It was designed by noted architect Ted Smith, and according to its listing, it has been meticulously maintained by its owner for the past 62 years, including an original kitchen. The 1,611-square-foot home, located at 900 Pine Tree Dr., Ann Arbor, has three beds, two baths, and a wide open living spaces with gorgeous floor-to-ceiling views. It’s listed by Nancy Bishop at Realtor.com and has an asking price of $395,000.
ANN ARBOR, MI
greenhillsalcove.com

Alumnus finds success as a local restaurateur

Pushing open the glass doors to Mani Osteria & Bar, you are greeted by a sense of warmth: the smokey smell of wood-fire ovens, sound of wine glass clinking, and smiles of friendly servers. Mani, a local Italian restaurant owned by Adam Baru ‘89, sits at the heart of downtown Ann Arbor. As food and connection are inseparable, Mani plays a vital role in building community.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Every bite of a Knight’s Steakhouse steak is delicious and unpretentious

ANN ARBOR, MI - Knight’s Steakhouse has been in my life as early as I can remember. Walking through the two sets of doors at the Dexter Avenue location, my brain immediately triggers memories from the 32 years of my life. Sunset rays poke through the window blinders, highlighting the townie regulars, who rarely find the need to dress up better than a polo shirt and jeans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy