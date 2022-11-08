Alex Cooper, 'Call Her Daddy' Host, on Her Evolution, Next Big Guest & More

Alex Cooper is behind uber successful and popular podcast Call Her Daddy . Cooper shared with Ryan Seacrest on-air on Wednesday, November 8, she's proud of how the podcast has evolved and she's now open to having those conversations she never thought she'd touch upon, including politics.

For some background, Cooper is the top female podcaster in the world (yes, world) and generates 3 million listeners per episode. She's interviewed everyone from Miley Cryus to Hailey Bieber and most recently Rick Kids alum Morgan Stewart .

Cooper shared with Seacrest she thanks her parents' backgrounds for shaping her successful content. Her mom is a psychologist and her dad a producer.

"It's almost a therapy session while also having fun," she shared.

So, who is her next big guest and what else can we expect from season 2? Listen back to the full interview with Alex and Seacrest here and stay tuned for the full video: