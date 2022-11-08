Read full article on original website
Related
Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Try Its New Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Who said you could only have ice cream in the summer? While you might not see most people enjoying a popsicle poolside this time of year, there are many ways that you can incorporate this icy treat into your fall and winter desserts. Whether you enjoy a scoop of vanilla paired with pumpkin pie or an elaborate peppermint sundae by the fire, this beloved dessert tastes just as sweet in the cooler months. Fear not, ice cream lovers! This sweet treat does not have to be seasonal.
These 6 Trader Joe's Favorites Are Perfect for the Thanksgiving Season
Do these Trader Joe's treats deserve a place on your table?
Trader Joe's Fans Are Salivating Over Its New Horseradish Cheddar Cheese
Trader Joe's is a great place to buy cheese. While its Ash Rind Brie has been named one of the Trader Joe's Foods that you need to try before you die, this soft-ripened beauty is far from the only winning cheese to be found at the grocery retailer. Its cheese section is simply stocked full of winners. Some of the literal winners. TJ's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese won the 13th Annual Customer Choice Awards in Best Cheese category. Runners up included nummy options like the English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions, seasonal Baked Lemon Ricotta, Syrah Soaked Toscano, and classic Triple Crème Brie.
Trader Joe's Fans Have Some Serious Issues With Its Hot Cocoa Polar Bear
With the Washington Post reporting that much of the East Coast and Southern portions of the U.S. have been experiencing unusually warm temperatures during the first two weeks of November, some Mashed readers may find it ridiculous to be sipping on anything other than iced beverages right now. However, according to The Weather Channel, it won't be long before the weather in these areas start catching up with that of the rest of the country and begins showings actual signs that winter is on its way, giving everybody the opportunity to start guzzling down their favorite warm beverages without working up a sweat.
TikTok Is Raving About Joe & The Juice's Spicy Tuna Sandwich
Joe & the Juice has established itself as a top-tier juice and coffee chain, now having over 300 stores internationally. Starting off in a clothing store in Copenhagen, the beverage bar has expanded its menu to serve up specialty lattes and juices, containing superfood ingredients, such as turmeric and spirulina. Since its founding in 2002, its mission has not only been to fuel its customers but to build a community of "life lovers, nutrition fanatics, coffee aficionados, hardworking idealists, and adventurers," according to the Joe & the Juice website.
Aldi's Black Forest Bacon Is Making Instagram Sizzle
Have you ever heard the saying "everything tastes better with bacon"? Well, it's sort of true! Not only is bacon essential for the perfect breakfast (at least if you eat meat), but this pork-based product can also easily elevate simple soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. While most people would gag at the thought of meat combined with a sweet treat, bacon manages to pull off this seemingly impossible feat (just try one of these 11 desserts made better with bacon if you don't believe us).
Ree Drummond's Favorite Thanksgiving Shortcut Is Too Relatable
Sometimes we all need a little help when it comes to preparing our Thanksgiving Day feasts. Whether that's pouring over Thanksgiving Day hacks you'll wish you knew sooner or enlisting the help of friends and family to peel and chop, we all need a little help along the way. After all, they don't call it a feast for nothing.
Lay's Dropped Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters Ahead Of The Holidays
The holiday season is a time when many of us love to enjoy a few sweets, baked goods, and treats — homemade Christmas cookies or a mug of uber-rich eggnog, anyone? It's also a time when a lot of food brands start coming out with new seasonal snacks. Aldi recently teased the return of Blue Bell's wildly popular Christmas cookie ice cream, while nut brand Blue Diamond just dropped holiday-themed flavors of its almonds, including Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa. It's clear there's no shortage of special snacks that you can treat yourself to this celebratory season.
Boost Your Roasted Vegetables By Seasoning After Cooking, Not Before
Conventional wisdom tells us to marinate our vegetables or meat before putting them in the oven or getting them to the grill. Seasoning or marinating anything before it hits the heat adds a layer of complexity and can even enhance the natural flavors of whatever you're cooking. Seasoning your meat well and as long as possible before you cook means the meat will be juicier and more tender (via Recipes).
We Tried Kellogg's New Avatar-Inspired Pandora Flakes. The Frosting Is Classic, But The Blue Is New
Well, folks, the long wait is over. No, we're not talking about the sequel to the record-breaking epic 2009 film "Avatar," written, produced, and directed by James Cameron, though indeed that movie's sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will finally hit theaters on December 16, 2022. What we're talking about here is the wait for a promotional tie-in foodstuff that's actually good enough to be enjoyed based on its own merits regardless of the marketing dog and pony show of it all. Because, as we'll try to convince you, the newest cereal from Kellogg's, Pandora Flakes, is an excellent addition to the brand's lineup. But it's one that will be out of this world before long, so if you want to grab a box, don't wait (even though it took nearly a decade and a half for that "Avatar" sequel).
Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty Is Finally On The Menu
You may have heard the rumors or read about it on social media, thanks to a Reddit post from September 2022 that claimed Wendy's would be introducing a new flavor Frosty in November: peppermint! Well, it's November, and you'll be happy to know the rumors were true. According to CNN Business, Wendy's will begin selling peppermint-flavored Frosty on November 15 for a limited time.
Panera Bread Just Unveiled Their Holiday Cups For 2022
Christmas is perhaps one of the only holidays that extend beyond a single day. Indeed, there is an entire season dedicated to Christmastime and its fellow winter holidays, and when this season begins depends on who you ask. One safe bet that the holidays are in full swing is when your favorite fast fasual food brands start rolling out their celebratory packaging. This week, Panera Bread has released its seasonal coffee cups, according to a press release shared with Mashed, and they're quite different from last year's selection.
Hardees Just Dropped Some Huge Holiday Meal Deals Under $4
Just in time for the holiday season, Hardees has unveiled a brand new menu. For some of the selections, the brand is reviving its partnership with A1 Sauce, per a press release. The duo's steakhouse burger collab first made mouths water in 2011; the ingredients for the first burger were a black angus beef patty, A1 Steak Sauce, Swiss and crumbled blue cheese, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise (according to Nation's Restaurant News). The burger was so good, the David & Goliath advertising agency said it "tasted like they were made by the god of hamburgers."
Classic Eclairs Recipe
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
How Tway Nguyễn Really Feels About Pineapple On Pizza - Exclusive
Ah, pizza toppings. The topic has been debated for as long as we can remember. Breakfast pizzas, mashed potato pizzas, and mac and cheese pizzas are all examples of putting an epic twist on a classic staple. Normally, the meal is inherently simple, with cheese, tomato sauce, and a crunchy crust. However, since the pineapple on pizza debate started, people—even your most well-loved celebrities— just can't seem to agree. Harry Styles silently confirmed that the trend is not something he can't get on board with, while Tway Nguyen, social media star and Vietnamese cook, recently weighed in on the controversial food.
Patrón Is Introducing Its Fanciest Tequila At $179 A Pop
Patrón is stepping up its game with its most prestigious tequila release to date, according to a recent press release. Although its less expensive offerings will still be available, there are many benefits to purchasing a higher-quality liquor. Certain standards have to be met when producing tequila, and though the cheapest varieties follow the rules, they typically don't go any further to ensure a quality product (via Eating Expired). For example, Mexican law requires tequila contain at least 51% agave. After the cheapest varieties reach that percentage, the rest of the beverage is loaded with hangover-inducing sugar. That's one of the reasons pricier tequila is smoother for a more enjoyable experience.
Why You Should Use Parchment Paper Over Aluminum Foil When Baking Your Cookies
Baking cookies is a time-honored tradition that many of us enjoy. Whether it's for a special occasion or just because we're in the mood for something sweet, there's nothing quite like a freshly baked cookie straight from the oven. But what's the best way to bake your cookies? You may often wonder if you should use parchment paper or aluminum foil — and if it matters.
TikTok's Hot Cheeto Tomb Preserves The Snack For Future Generations
You've probably heard about the ancient Egyptian ritual where they mummified food for the deceased lest they need it in the afterlife. National Geographic notes how all sorts of food including meat and poultry were dried with salt and carefully bandaged before being doused with resins to preserve them for eternity — Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun crossed over to the other side with beef ribs. While some cultures still mummify the bodies of their dead today, it's not common practice to preserve food as they did in ancient Egypt. One TikToker decided to do it anyway.
Krispy Kreme's Mini Pie Doughnuts Are A Sweet Spin On Thanksgiving Dessert
Krispy Kreme debuted another seasonal special in early November, just in time for Thanksgiving. Pie remains our favorite Thanksgiving staple, so when we got word of Krispy Kreme's mini pie doughnuts collection being offered for a limited time, we knew we had to try these four new flavors. It's the...
Should You Worry If Your Sheet Pans Pop While In The Oven?
Baking is nothing if not a science, according to Delighted Cooking. More specifically, it's a form of chemistry. The application of heat to certain ingredients and the resulting chemical reactions defines baking. During the heating process, scientific phenomena — mainly physics — often affect the cooking vessel in addition to the food being prepared, All Recipes reported.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0