BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
FIFA announces flights from Tel Aviv to Doha for World Cup
FIFA announced Thursday that there will be direct charter flights to Doha from Tel Aviv during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov. 20. The big picture: It's a major agreement for Israel and Qatar, two countries that do not have diplomatic relations. Details: Israelis and Palestinians...
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tim Ream?
Tim Ream's inclusion in the United States men's national team's World Cup roster was a bit of a surprise. It's not that Ream's performances with Fulham in the Premier League didn't warrant a call-up; it's that he wasn't called up during the September window in spite of those performances. In fact, his last appearance for the USMNT was in September 2021. So what changed?
ESPN
Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more
Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
New Zealand beats England in Women's Rugby World Cup final
Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 in a breathtaking final to the Women's Rugby World Cup
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
FOX Sports
Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
ESPN
USMNT's World Cup squad in Qatar: What to make of Berhalter's picks, and who should start?
There is a strong temptation on roster release day, an unofficial holiday before the World Cup, to pick apart a coach's decisions. It's an inevitable part of the process in the lead-up to the tournament. More than anything, though, it's a public relations exercise. An opportunity to build excitement --...
ESPN
Dortmund's teen sensation Youssoufa Moukoko deserves place in Germany World Cup squad full of surprises and heartwarming stories
ESPN's lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae breaks down how the domestic league has built the foundation for Germany's World Cup squad, and he looks ahead to the round of fixtures that will close out the club calendar year. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.) We had known for...
ESPN
Spain's World Cup squad: Sergio Ramos misses out on fairytale return, Ansu Fati in
Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has missed out on the World Cup after being left out by Spain coach Luis Enrique, while Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been included in the 26-man squad for Qatar. Ramos, Spain's record appearance holder, made his last appearance for La Roja in March 2021...
Report: Endrick's Current Preference Is To Join Chelsea
Chelsea target Endrick has a preference to join Chelsea over Real Madrid or PSG.
Didier Deschamps Only Names 25 Players In France's World Cup Squad
New tournament rules allow managers to pick 26 players, increased from 23 at previous World Cups.
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
FOX Sports
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker’s comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Lyon plays Nice; Borussias meet in Germany
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Two Borussias with plenty to prove get the Bundesliga’s 15th round underway when Borussia Dortmund visits Borussia Mönchengladbach. Dortmund’s title challenge is already looking shaky following its 2-0 loss in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. It means Edin Terzić’s team is already six points behind 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich after 14 rounds. Gladbach is in an even worse predicament after its 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Bochum on Wednesday. Daniel Farke’s team has now lost four of its last five games across all competitions. Gladbach’s bad luck continued with Alassane Plea testing positive for the coronavirus. The French forward has set up more goals for Gladbach than any other player this season, but he’ll miss Dortmund’s visit.
New Zealand hold off England in thriller to win World Cup
New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match unbeaten run in a thrilling final at Eden Park.The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.It was heartbreak for Simon Middleton’s team who threw everything at the tournament hosts, with Amy Cokayne helping herself to three tries.
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
With the World Cup just days away, the Premier League pauses after this weekend's action, leaving international managers a bag of nerves as they anxiously await fitness reports on their stars. No wonder World Cup managers with players in action this weekend will be watching through their fingers whenever one of them takes a tumble.
Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso
BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
"Digital portals" tackle COP27 inclusivity issues — somewhat
A new UN Live program is trying to mediate inclusivity issues at COP27 through "digital portals," or repurposed shipping containers placed around the world and outfitted for long-distance conversations. The big picture: Past UN climate summits have been criticized for a lack of diverse representation, and this year's event is...
