Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with — and they have the swoon-worthy love story to prove it. The duo met in 2006 on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video. Though they parted ways after the shoot, Teigen later told Cosmopolitan in June 2014 that they “hooked up” that night.
Katie Lee Biegel Names The Biggest Mistake People Make With Stuffing- Exclusive
We can smell the mac and cheese already. Whether you're a Turkey trot family or a Thanksgiving day parade watcher, the holiday is like no other. Green beans, casseroles, and cranberry sauce are a treasured tradition — although the canned cranberry sauce is always seemingly left untouched. Besides the most obvious dinner centerpiece, turkey, there is one Thanksgiving staple that takes your plate to entirely new heights (and is probably only made in your household once a year).
What Contestants Really Eat On Hell's Kitchen, According To Alex Najar - Exclusive
It's hard to argue that "Hell's Kitchen" is not, in many ways, all about the drama. But at its core, we all know it's really about — the food. The longstanding show has seen dozens of hopeful chefs put their best plate forward in the hopes of impressing the formidable Gordon Ramsay. And along the way we have seen it all — the good, the bad, and the ugly –- as contestants put everything on the line.
The Hardest Part Of Filming Cupcake Wars And Sugar Rush For Candace Nelson - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Candace Nelson knows what it takes to build a cupcake empire: everything you've got and a cherry on top — or, in Nelson's case, a Sprinkle's signature dot. "If you're trying to birth something new into the world, it is going to take 150%," Nelson reflected in a recent exclusive interview with Mashed. "You can't say, 'I'm going to have my 45-minute workout today and check in with my friend and my therapist and have full quality time with my family.' It's not realistic."
The Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell And The Incredible Egg Have Your Holiday Dishes Covered - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. New York Times bestselling cookbook author John Kanell has somewhat of an unusual success story. He was teaching middle school math and science before deciding to completely change his path — and it's a good thing that he did. Kanell started his YouTube food channel "Preppy Kitchen" seven years ago, and it currently has a staggering 3.26 million subscribers. In a calm and approachable way that undoubtedly comes from his past as an educator, he gives viewers instructions on how to make homemade meals to share with family and friends.
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Comfort Foods - Exclusive Interview
While JoJo Siwa first appeared on screens across the country on the popular series "Dance Moms" as a child, she has continued to pique America's interest. With her openness and infectious enthusiasm, it's easy to see why she has captured the imagination of her 12.2 million subscribers on her hugely successful YouTube channel. The social media star has also appeared on "Dancing with the Stars," "Top Chef Family Style," and "So You Think You Can Dance."
Lay's Dropped Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters Ahead Of The Holidays
The holiday season is a time when many of us love to enjoy a few sweets, baked goods, and treats — homemade Christmas cookies or a mug of uber-rich eggnog, anyone? It's also a time when a lot of food brands start coming out with new seasonal snacks. Aldi recently teased the return of Blue Bell's wildly popular Christmas cookie ice cream, while nut brand Blue Diamond just dropped holiday-themed flavors of its almonds, including Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa. It's clear there's no shortage of special snacks that you can treat yourself to this celebratory season.
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
Alex Belew Aims For Perfection In Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive Interview
Alex Belew wishes he'd brought more Benadryl to "Hell's Kitchen." Who wouldn't when running on 90 minutes of sleep a night? Belew does a remarkable job working through exhaustion — at least through the first half of the season. Over Episodes 1 and 2, Gordon Ramsay all but rhapsodizes over Belew's signature salmon and General Tso's-inspired chicken wings, even as the rest of the 40-somethings flounder. During Episode 3, Belew is the first of the pack to break down a lobster. He does so, magnificently, although he swears to Mashed that he'd never done it pre-competition.
Instagram Adores Gordon & Tilly Ramsay's Swapped Birthday Messages
It's always a pleasant surprise when you find out someone has the same birthday as you. However, it turns out the "phenomenon" is more common than you think. According to ThoughtCo, the odds of sharing your birthday with any given person are 1/365, or 0.274%. With the world population nearing 8 billion (via Worldometer), that means there are nearly 22 million people blowing out candles the same day you do. That's a lot of cake!
Classic Eclairs Recipe
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
Gordon Ramsay Says His 6th Restaurant Opening Needs To Be 'So Right'
Gordon Ramsay's already famously high expectations are being leveled up once again with the impending soft opening of his newest Las Vegas eatery, Ramsay's Kitchen. In a recent interview with Eater Las Vegas, the celebrity chef stated, "We got to get it so right," saying there's a lot of pressure when debuting a restaurant in a star-studded city. His standards are sky-high, so much so that even something as small as a wobbly table would feel equivalent to Ramsay as "having his own nightmare."
We Tried Kellogg's New Avatar-Inspired Pandora Flakes. The Frosting Is Classic, But The Blue Is New
Well, folks, the long wait is over. No, we're not talking about the sequel to the record-breaking epic 2009 film "Avatar," written, produced, and directed by James Cameron, though indeed that movie's sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will finally hit theaters on December 16, 2022. What we're talking about here is the wait for a promotional tie-in foodstuff that's actually good enough to be enjoyed based on its own merits regardless of the marketing dog and pony show of it all. Because, as we'll try to convince you, the newest cereal from Kellogg's, Pandora Flakes, is an excellent addition to the brand's lineup. But it's one that will be out of this world before long, so if you want to grab a box, don't wait (even though it took nearly a decade and a half for that "Avatar" sequel).
TikTok's Hot Cheeto Tomb Preserves The Snack For Future Generations
You've probably heard about the ancient Egyptian ritual where they mummified food for the deceased lest they need it in the afterlife. National Geographic notes how all sorts of food including meat and poultry were dried with salt and carefully bandaged before being doused with resins to preserve them for eternity — Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun crossed over to the other side with beef ribs. While some cultures still mummify the bodies of their dead today, it's not common practice to preserve food as they did in ancient Egypt. One TikToker decided to do it anyway.
Giada De Laurentiis Just Launched A Northern Italian Box Of Surprises
Giada De Laurentiis is a busy woman. This celebrity chef and cooking show host was born in 1970 in Rome, Italy, and her love for Italy never wavered. You might know De Laurentiis from her shows "Everyday Italian" from 2003, "Giada Entertains" from 2016, and "Giada at Home," which has been on our TV screens since 2008.
How Tway Nguyễn Really Feels About Pineapple On Pizza - Exclusive
Ah, pizza toppings. The topic has been debated for as long as we can remember. Breakfast pizzas, mashed potato pizzas, and mac and cheese pizzas are all examples of putting an epic twist on a classic staple. Normally, the meal is inherently simple, with cheese, tomato sauce, and a crunchy crust. However, since the pineapple on pizza debate started, people—even your most well-loved celebrities— just can't seem to agree. Harry Styles silently confirmed that the trend is not something he can't get on board with, while Tway Nguyen, social media star and Vietnamese cook, recently weighed in on the controversial food.
Aldi's 2022 Christmas Commercial Hilariously Spoofs Home Alone
It's almost time to immerse yourself into the holiday season with your favorite Christmas movies. It's highly likely that one of these will be "Home Alone," the John Hughes film that starred the precocious Macaulay Culkin as a child accidentally left at home by himself while his family traveled abroad. It makes sense that this would be part of your festive viewing as it's a perennial American favorite.
'Hold mommy’s hand tight': My grandpa's courage as a POW helped me when our home burned
My grandfather's story and that of his fellow men will be featured in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s 'Masters of the Air' this spring on Apple TV+.
Some Walmart Subways Are Serving Hot Dogs
As if the world isn't already a confusing enough place, certain Subway locations are now peddling a menu item that's a huge departure from the norm — hot dogs. To be fair, the erstwhile sandwich proprietor has made some pretty major menu changes recently. 2022 saw the chain launch the "Subway Series," which are 12 new sub sandwiches that make up the new-and-supposedly-improved core menu, per Restaurant Business. The new lineup includes a few "Italiano" options, as well as cheesesteaks, clubs, and chicken-based sandwiches, according to Subway. The chain also still has classic sandwiches that people have come to know and love over the years, but Subway is really putting its weight behind this new spate of options.
