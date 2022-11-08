Democrat Kim Schrier will serve a third term representing Washington's 8th Congressional District after defeating Republican challenger Matt Larkin, AP reports.Why it matters: The district has been considered one of a handful of tossup races that will determine control of Congress next year.Driving the news: Schrier led Larkin, a lawyer who co-owns his family's manufacturing business, 52% to 47.7% after three days of vote counting, according to the Washington secretary of state's office.Context: The 8th District — which includes suburbs east of Seattle, as well as parts of central Washington — turned blue for the first time in 2018 when...

