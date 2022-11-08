Read full article on original website
Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne in key U.S. House win for GOP
Republican challenger Zach Nunn ousted Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, narrowly winning Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: As one of the most at-risk Democrats, Axne's race was closely watched and well funded as Republicans across the country hoped to overtake the U.S....
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Trump's the loser as GOP falters
Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
Republicans sweep Nashville congressional races
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles won the District 5 U.S. House race Tuesday, bringing to fruition Republicans' plan to flip the seat Democrats have held since the Civil War era. Driving the news: In addition to Ogles' 56% to 42% victory over state Sen. Heidi Campbell, District 7 U.S. Rep. Mark Green and District 6 U.S. Rep. John Rose cruised to re-election.
Democrats make quiet history with state-level gains
Overlooked amid frantic punditry about the "red ripple" in Congress: Democrats quietly won and defended majorities in state legislatures across the country, weakening GOP power on issues at the heart of the national political debate. Why it matters: State legislative races are on pace to be the highlight of the...
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Where Asian Americans made history in the midterm elections
Several Asian Americans made history across the U.S. during the midterm elections Tuesday night. Driving the news: Among them are Shri Thanedar (D), who will be the first Indian American representative for Michigan, and Aruna Miller (D), who will be the first immigrant and first Asian American elected to statewide office in Maryland.
Judge hits Trump lawyers with $50,000 fines over tossed Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida issued monetary sanctions against former President Trump's attorneys as he admonished them for what he called their "frivolous" failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denounced what he called the Trump lawyers' "cavalier attitude towards...
First look: Biden and Harris to speak at DNC event tomorrow
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at a DNC event in Washington, D.C., where they're expected to thank staffers and volunteers as the full results of the midterms continue to unfold. Why it matters: Democrats defied the odds and fended off a red wave...
Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
Republicans poised to take power with limited health care agenda
For the first time in more than a decade, a party without a definable health care agenda is on the cusp of a new congressional majority, all but ensuring that next year's agenda will be driven by real-world events more than campaign promises. Why it matters: Republicans have been eager...
Democrat U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier wins 3rd term in Washington's most competitive district
Democrat Kim Schrier will serve a third term representing Washington's 8th Congressional District after defeating Republican challenger Matt Larkin, AP reports.Why it matters: The district has been considered one of a handful of tossup races that will determine control of Congress next year.Driving the news: Schrier led Larkin, a lawyer who co-owns his family's manufacturing business, 52% to 47.7% after three days of vote counting, according to the Washington secretary of state's office.Context: The 8th District — which includes suburbs east of Seattle, as well as parts of central Washington — turned blue for the first time in 2018 when...
Democrats inch closer to flipping the Pennsylvania House
Democrats are poised to make large gains in the Pennsylvania House following Tuesday's election, potentially threatening Republicans' long-held majority. Why it matters: Republicans have controlled the state House since 2011 and the Senate since the mid-1990s, resulting in divided governments, most recently under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for the past eight years.
Ron Johnson wins re-election in Wisconsin Senate race
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson clinched victory against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin’s Senate race, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Johnson's victory underscores the strength of the conservative movement in the Badger State, a pivotal battleground of the midterm elections. The big picture: Wisconsin is one of...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
US Senate race neck-and-neck, as Trump readies presidential bid
President Joe Biden's Democrats edged closer to retaining control of the US Senate on Friday, as Donald Trump prepared to declare his bid for the White House in 2024. With both parties tied at 49 Senate seats, Democrats now need only one more win to retain control of that chamber, because Vice President Kamala Harris will cast any tie-breaking votes in the upper house.
Biden: Red wave "didn't happen"
President Biden on Wednesday said the "giant red wave" that some predicted would come during the midterm elections "didn't happen." Driving the news: "This was supposed to be a red wave," Biden said during a news conference at the White House. "You guys were talking about us losing 30 to 50 seats. ... That's not going to happen."
Trump lashes out against Youngkin: "He couldn't have won without me"
Former President Trump lashed out against Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday, saying he "couldn't have won without me." The big picture: Trump has been claiming responsibility for the political rise of potential competitors in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, including Youngkin and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as allies consider distancing themselves from him after an underperformance of Trump-backed candidates in the midterms.
House Democrats skip soul-searching after holding off red wave
House Democrats are adopting a glass-half-full mentality — rather than their trademark sullen introspection — after a midterm election that delivered far better results for their party than many analysts had expected. Why it matters: These initial reactions to an election in which the balance of power in...
