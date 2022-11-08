Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith revealed what the team learned last year that helped them have a successful start to the 2022 season. The NFL is entering the 10th week of the 2022 season, and there is one lone undefeated team remaining — the Philadelphia Eagles. Just last year, the team made the playoffs with a 9-8 record as a Wild Card team. Now, entering Week 10, they are a perfect 8-0 entering a pivotal game against the rival Washington Commanders.

