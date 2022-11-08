Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Midday Fix: Garlic Shrimp
Lost Never Found – 3660 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL. Join us for a Paint & Sip evening of fun! Led by artist Dana Phipps. The class will be from 6PM-8PM. Ticket price is $25/person. Price includes a pre-sketched canvas to paint and take home, easel, paint, paintbrushes, and aprons. Food & drink may be purchased during the event. This is a 21+ event.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Juicy Seafood’s Grand Opening in Orland Park
Juicy Seafood creates Cajun style cuisine that combines delicious spices and fresh seafood. General manager Lindsey Bacon tells us of their newest location in the suburbs and what you can find on the menu. 708-966-4937.
Weekend Break: Chicagoland Antique and game show
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Check out Marcella at the Chicagoland Antique and game show which showcases a variety of classics from jukeboxes to slot machines. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Need A Free Turkey For The Holidays? Black McDonald’s Operators Association Is Giving Them Away
GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
Warmest Nov. 10th days
O’Hare Airport’s maximum temperature of 76° on Thursday was one of the four warmest days on November 10th or later on record for Chicago since 1871 with two of the four have occurring in the past three Novembers.
Chicago police lay out holiday shopping safety plan
CHICAGO — The holiday season is right around the corner and Chicago police said they are working to ensure business owners and shoppers are safe. Compared to this time last year, burglaries are up nearly 20 percent across Chicago. But on Thursday, CPD laid out their plans to try to deter crime this holiday season.
Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers
HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
PAST CONEST RULES – Tom Skilling signed artwork
1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“WGNtv.com Exclusive! – Tom Skilling signed artwork rules”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
3 Shot, One Fatally Outside McDonald’s On Chicago’s South Side
In Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, three people were shot, one fatally. According to authorities, shots were fired by an unidentified offender at two men and a woman who were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald‘s at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue about 2:47 p.m. A 29-year-old...
1 injured after extra-alarm fire damages 4 homes in Logan Square
One person was seriously injured after an extra-alarm house fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday
Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
Law Roach talks new collection with Hervé Léger
Celebrity stylist, image architect, and Chicago native Law Roach is paying homage to archival fashion with his latest collection. He’s worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names from Kerry Washington to Zendaya and Meg the Stallion. He joins us now with more. Meet and Greet. Today from 5...
Is it a coincidence that every time a hurricane hits the south, the weather in Chicago is perfect?
I have noticed over the last few years that every time a hurricane hits the southern part of the U.S., the weather in Chicago is perfect! Is there a scientific explanation, or is it just a coincidence?. Thanks, Audrey, Chicago (Edgewater) Dear Audrey,. It’s more than a coincidence. Any hurricane...
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
4 wanted after Red Line pepper spray robbery
CHICAGO — An alert was issued after a Red Line stop robbery early Friday morning involving pepper spray. The robbery took place at around 2:10 a.m. on the Roosevelt stop platform, according to police. A man was pepper sprayed twice after being approached by three women and a man....
