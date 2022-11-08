Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Defense Stocks
In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 18.8% and shares of American States Water off about 4.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday are...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNAL,MCW,LZ
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.3%. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November to a preliminary...
Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FREY,ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO
Energy stocks continued to outpace most of the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 3.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%. West...
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy
In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Universal Truckload (ULH): Time to Buy?
Universal Logistics (ULH) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this trucking and...
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FOCS,PGY,EXFY
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%. Bitcoin was declining 2.3% to $16,989,...
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
SNDR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.57, changing hands as high as $24.37 per share. Schneider National Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Everbridge (EVBG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Investors might want to bet on Everbridge (EVBG), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Investors might want to bet on Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
Logitech International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LOGI
In trading on Friday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $62.70 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $247, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine,...
AMR's Strong Dividend History Helps Get It To The Top 5
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) has been named as a Top 5 dividend paying metals and mining stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among metals and mining companies, AMR shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. POPULAR INC (BPOP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks...
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market climbed higher after opening somewhat flat Friday morning, but kept paring gains subsequently and then slipped into the red around mid afternoon before edging up to end the session with a small gain. The benchmark SMI, which rose to 11,252.16, ended the session at...
Stellantis (STLA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.48, changing hands as high as $14.77 per share. Stellantis NV shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
