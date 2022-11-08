Read full article on original website
Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office plans to add more workers next election cycle
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — With one of the highest turnouts for a midterm election so far, the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office says they will make some adjustments for the next election cycle to help speed up voting and results. Washoe County is seeing there's a strong preference...
Here's how many mail-in ballots are still left to be counted in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The rush of Election Day 2022 is over, but it's still too early to call major statewide and local races because there are still tens of thousands of mail ballots left to be counted in Washoe County. Update as of 12:00...
Washoe County schools delayed on Wednesday
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Winter weather conditions have led to some closures and delays at northern Nevada schools and Tahoe area schools on Wednesday, Nov. 9. There will be a two-hour delay at all Washoe County School District schools due to hazardous weather and...
WCSO administrative services to be closed on Veterans Day
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office administrative services will be unavailable on Friday, November 11, to observe Veterans Day holiday. "If citizens need emergency assistance, they can call 911 or contact the non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO (9276)."
