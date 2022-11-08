ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Washoe County schools delayed on Wednesday

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Winter weather conditions have led to some closures and delays at northern Nevada schools and Tahoe area schools on Wednesday, Nov. 9. There will be a two-hour delay at all Washoe County School District schools due to hazardous weather and...
WCSO administrative services to be closed on Veterans Day

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office administrative services will be unavailable on Friday, November 11, to observe Veterans Day holiday. "If citizens need emergency assistance, they can call 911 or contact the non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO (9276)."
