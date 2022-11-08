Read full article on original website
Related
NCAA Tournament: Xavier eliminates Lady Vols
Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...
Final Thoughts: Season at a Crossroads
Late-season SEC games mean a lot for every team, but South Carolina and Florida many things on the line.
Comments / 0