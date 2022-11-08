Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Related
Burlington school district combatting teacher shortage with virtual instructors
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting next semester, some students in the Alamance/Burlington School System will have virtual teachers. The Board of Education approved a pilot program called Elevate K-12, which will help fill some of the open positions at Broadview Middle School. Broadview has the most teacher vacancies in the county. There are 13 open […]
Replacement candidate wins seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Two weeks ago, Susan Miller was not on the ballot for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. As of Tuesday, she has a seat at the table. Miller, the Republican Party’s ballot replacement for the late Stan Elrod, earned 20.3% of the vote and one of four seats serving District 2 […]
Student arrested in Greensboro, accused of bringing gun to Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was arrested on Thursday and accused of bringing a gun to Dudley High School. Court documents state that 20-year-old Jaelin Malachi Graves has been charged with misdemeanor having a weapon-gun on educational property. He allegedly had a pistol in his work bag. School officials found out about the gun […]
WXII 12
Schools experiencing shortage of milk, officials looking for new vendors
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry and Stokes county school officials said they are experiencing a shortage of carton milk. Officials said they were informed of this Friday afternoon, along with several other districts. The school nutrition department is working to find new vendors to provide milk for students in...
campusecho.com
Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU
The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
Two newcomers join the Guilford County Board of Education, and there’s one more spot to fill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two incumbents and two newcomers have won seats on the Guilford County Board of Education – with one more change to come. Incumbent Republican Linda Welborn in District 4 and incumbent Democrat Khem Irby in District 6 will be returning to the board, where they will be joined by the two […]
'We are excited' | Greensboro Servant Center for homeless, disabled veterans to expand its site
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit that houses homeless and disabled veterans is expanding. The Servant Center was awarded over a million dollars to make the center a healthier and safer environment. News 2 spoke with the center's director about the new amenities the veterans will have to look...
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
UNCSA cancels classes after student shot in off-campus shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The University of North Carolina School of the Arts cancels classes after student is injured in off-campus shooting Tuesday night, according to a university alert. A woman and teen were shot in the chest in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to police. Design & Production student, Megan...
Veterans open up about how they overcame homelessness, thanks to a Triad organization
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we honor our veterans, we recognize their service and sacrifice. For too many, when they return from service, they end up homeless. A Greensboro organization is helping them build a new life. "I moved here to look after my mother and father in Elon, North...
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
'Last Call' | K9 Ranger enters retirement after vision impairment
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Grab your tissues because this might be the most heartwarming story you'll hear all week. Wednesday was a bittersweet day for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Davidson County Corporal Rebello and his K9 Ranger had their last shift together. His K9 Ranger had to medically...
Life hacks for parents of small kids
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we all know how difficult the little ones can be and can sometimes get into dangerous situations. Here are some life hacks for you!. Let's start with the doors around your house. Little fingers can get caught in the hinge line of the door and then there's the case of the kids slamming doors. I have never understood why they can't close the door quietly like a normal adult. Anyway, simply take an old pool noodle and cut off a 2-foot section. Then cut a slit down one side. Then carefully wedge it on the top of the door and voila! No more squished fingers or door slamming!
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Greensboro dog kennel closed for improvements after failing multiple state inspections
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro dog boarding kennel has temporarily closed following a state inspection. Ruff Housing has the closure posted on the doors at their Battleground Court location. The kennel has also reached out to clients, informing them of the closure and cancelling reservations. A post on the...
Greensboro History Museum first opened on Veterans Day 1925 and has many veteran stories to tell
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Veterans Day is celebrated across the United States through parades, events, and individuals who have served our country. The U.S. federal holiday is observed annually on November 11 in honor of military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Greensboro has a lot to offer with...
N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged
The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
wfmynews2.com
Meet the firehouse cat at Station 19 in Greensboro
Scrappy has made the station home for the past decade. His main job is mouse-catcher.
verticalmag.com
Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0