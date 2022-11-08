ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police in Sumter finds missing, runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Cabbagestalk returned home safe around 8 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department. ORIGINAL: Sumter Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home. Officials say Shamoni Cabbagestalk left her home on Newberry Avenue Friday, and hasn't...
SUMTER, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Local motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield, are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

2 hospitalized after shooting at Citgo Gas Station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Citgo Gas Station on Garners Ferry Road just before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two victims...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
LEXINGTON, SC
WNYT

One person dead in Albany shooting

Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
ALBANY, NY
wach.com

Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police: Baby in critical condition, man arrested on assault charges

SEWARD, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police said they arrested a Schoharie County man who was accused of injuring a baby and leaving the child in critical condition. Authorities said 32-year-old David R Walker was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges, including assault, reckless assault of a child, as well as endangerment.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY

