abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
WIS-TV
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
Police arrest six more during gun shop investigation
After naming five in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has announced six more who were allegedly involved in the burglary. An extensive investigation has been ongoing since October 21 when the burglary occurred.
wach.com
Police in Sumter finds missing, runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Cabbagestalk returned home safe around 8 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department. ORIGINAL: Sumter Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home. Officials say Shamoni Cabbagestalk left her home on Newberry Avenue Friday, and hasn't...
Victim named after Second Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police.
wach.com
$1 million bond set for man accused of robbing store clerk in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A $1 million bond was set for a man accused of robbing a store clerk and breaking into two Devine Street businesses. According to Columbia Police, William Wilson is charged with armed robbery and burglary.
Police arrest man after gun and drug investigation
Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Kalief Jackson, 31 of Troy on November 10. Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Jackson after a firearm and narcotics-related investigation.
manninglive.com
Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
WIS-TV
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland county man is sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing two people in Columbia four years ago. Micah Brown was convicted on two murder counts and an attempted murder count during a jury trial this week. On the night of November 7,...
coladaily.com
Local motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield, are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
wach.com
2 hospitalized after shooting at Citgo Gas Station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Citgo Gas Station on Garners Ferry Road just before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two victims...
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
Columbia murder suspect extradited from New York 4 years after woman's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a suspect in the murder of a Columbia woman has been extradited from New York four years after he allegedly killed a woman during a failed robbery. The Columbia Police Department announced on Tuesday that 21-year-old Dashawn T. Muldrow was taken from Albany, New...
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
WNYT
One person dead in Albany shooting
Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
wach.com
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
wach.com
Police: Baby in critical condition, man arrested on assault charges
SEWARD, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police said they arrested a Schoharie County man who was accused of injuring a baby and leaving the child in critical condition. Authorities said 32-year-old David R Walker was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges, including assault, reckless assault of a child, as well as endangerment.
Schenectady man found guilty of drug trafficking
A Schenectady man will spend at least five years behind bars after a federal court jury found him guilty of several drug trafficking crimes.
