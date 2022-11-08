Three musicals opened this week - BEEHIVE (girl groups of the 1960s) at MusicalFare and TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Shea's, both high-energy shows with strong female casts that look back on the history of Rock'n'Roll and speaking of strong female casts, TITUS XX, the punk rock music is presented by Buffalo's Feminist Theater Company, The Brazen Faced Varlets at the old "TheaterLoft." For plays, THE CHOSEN at JRT and MISERY at D'Youville's Kavinoky continue with intense dramas taken from novels. GUARDS AT THE TAJ opens at Road Less Traveled and TONI STONE is in a league of its own at Ujima Theatre Company. And it's the last weekend for BURST at the Alleyway and THE GENTLEMAN CALLER (BUA) at the Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Hotel Lafayette.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO