Read full article on original website
Related
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next? | Hope for Seniors, Refugees And Others
Today we look at two unique service programs. Daysi Ball, director of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers' Hope program talks about her work with seniors. Then Dr. Myron Glick MD, CEO Of Jericho Road Community Health Center shares stories of his work and the expanding VIVE La CASA Center housing facility for refugees and immigrants.
wbfo.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul, elected to a full term, has four years to make her mark on New York
Now that Kathy Hochul has won the governor’s seat in her own right, what will her full term in office look like? The governor has offered some hints, but not a lot of details. In her campaign, Hochul emphasized protecting abortion rights and highlighted how her opponent, Republican Rep....
wbfo.org
Theater Talk: So much good theater in Buffalo including Ujima's TONI STONE and Shea's TINA too!
Three musicals opened this week - BEEHIVE (girl groups of the 1960s) at MusicalFare and TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Shea's, both high-energy shows with strong female casts that look back on the history of Rock'n'Roll and speaking of strong female casts, TITUS XX, the punk rock music is presented by Buffalo's Feminist Theater Company, The Brazen Faced Varlets at the old "TheaterLoft." For plays, THE CHOSEN at JRT and MISERY at D'Youville's Kavinoky continue with intense dramas taken from novels. GUARDS AT THE TAJ opens at Road Less Traveled and TONI STONE is in a league of its own at Ujima Theatre Company. And it's the last weekend for BURST at the Alleyway and THE GENTLEMAN CALLER (BUA) at the Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Hotel Lafayette.
wbfo.org
Suspect in custody after 1 person injured in Thursday morning West Side shootings
A 46-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired inside Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo's Virginia Street methadone clinic Thursday morning. Police say that while no one was injured inside the clinic, the suspect had allegedly come from another shooting where a 47-year-old woman was injured. Police believe the shootings to be "attempted robberies tied to drug activity" and did not appear to be planned.
Comments / 1