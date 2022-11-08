ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Buffalo, What's Next? | Hope for Seniors, Refugees And Others

Today we look at two unique service programs. Daysi Ball, director of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers' Hope program talks about her work with seniors. Then Dr. Myron Glick MD, CEO Of Jericho Road Community Health Center shares stories of his work and the expanding VIVE La CASA Center housing facility for refugees and immigrants.
BUFFALO, NY
Theater Talk: So much good theater in Buffalo including Ujima's TONI STONE and Shea's TINA too!

Three musicals opened this week - BEEHIVE (girl groups of the 1960s) at MusicalFare and TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Shea's, both high-energy shows with strong female casts that look back on the history of Rock'n'Roll and speaking of strong female casts, TITUS XX, the punk rock music is presented by Buffalo's Feminist Theater Company, The Brazen Faced Varlets at the old "TheaterLoft." For plays, THE CHOSEN at JRT and MISERY at D'Youville's Kavinoky continue with intense dramas taken from novels. GUARDS AT THE TAJ opens at Road Less Traveled and TONI STONE is in a league of its own at Ujima Theatre Company. And it's the last weekend for BURST at the Alleyway and THE GENTLEMAN CALLER (BUA) at the Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Hotel Lafayette.
BUFFALO, NY
Suspect in custody after 1 person injured in Thursday morning West Side shootings

A 46-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired inside Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo's Virginia Street methadone clinic Thursday morning. Police say that while no one was injured inside the clinic, the suspect had allegedly come from another shooting where a 47-year-old woman was injured. Police believe the shootings to be "attempted robberies tied to drug activity" and did not appear to be planned.
BUFFALO, NY

