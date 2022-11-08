Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Unlocking the Mask (1/2)
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we continue Chapter 14 Unlocking the Mask on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games
God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
IGN
Best Offers and Deals for Amazon 11.11 Sale in the UAE for 2022
Amazon UAE's 11.11 sale is upon us, and both regular and Prime members can avail some excellent deals from November 10-12, 2022. Of course, if you are a Prime member, you can enjoy a host of benefits, including free shipping on any product, and access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, free Twitch subscription and more.
IGN
Amazon Black Friday: What to Expect in 2022
Black Friday deals are already getting started right now, and Amazon is front and centre already with an incredible 3-for-2 deal on video games, books, board games and more. But, that won't be all at Amazon this Black Friday, and we're expecting plenty more incredible offers to appear over the next few weeks in the build-up to November 25.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for November 11-15
Bringer-of-Telesto, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class,...
IGN
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Slated to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Alongside the Launch of Season 3, and More
Despite the abhorrent launch, EA isn't planning on slowing down content for Battlefield 2042 with the upcoming release of Season 3. In a recent developmental update video, the developers at DICE confirmed major changes and additions to the latest title of the popular FPS franchise. Furthermore, they also confirmed that pre-production work has already begun on content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – Release Date, Gameplay Changes, Battle Pass, and Everything We Know
Coming off the franchise's most-profitable launch of all time with Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty is keeping its foot on the gas with Warzone 2.0, the next iteration of Activision's hit battle royale. Warzone 2.0 is due out next week. Ahead of its launch, we've compiled key information to...
IGN
Elon Musk and His $44 Billion Takeover of Twitter: The Story So Far
Twitter is now officially owned by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after his $44 billion was completed. Musk first offered to buy Twitter back in April 2022 and, since then, it’s been a bumpy road filled with withdrawn offers, lawsuits, accusations, verification concerns, and so much more. It...
IGN
Join the Monster Party in Summoners War: Chronicles
Summoners War: Chronicles is a cross-platform MMORPG experience based around the Summoners War series of tactical fantasy RPGs. Its huge, lush world features tons of activities and quests for single players and groups alike, making it a departure from Summoners War's traditional turn-based battles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a prequel...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers - How to Farm Kocos for Speed Stat Increases
IGN’s Sonic Frontiers Koco farming guide shows you how to farm Kocos using the fishing portals scattered across the Starfall islands to quickly increase your speed stat. For more Sonic Frontiers, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/sonic-frontiers.
IGN
Elon Musk Reportedly Tells Twitter Employees That Bankruptcy Isn't Out of the Question
It's been another eventful day for Twitter. Two weeks after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media giant, Musk implemented more changes while reportedly warning that the company might not survive what he describes as an upcoming economic downturn. As reported in the New York Times, Musk sent...
IGN
Disney Set to Begin Layoffs Alongside a Targeted Hiring Freeze and Travel Limits
The Walt Disney Company, in a cost-cutting move, is planning on beginning layoffs, implementing a targeted hiring freeze, and limiting company travel. As reported by Variety, Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent out an internal memo to top executives at the company on Friday, November 11, saying these coming weeks are going to be difficult ones.
IGN
Twitter: Fake Nintendo and Valve Accounts Show Up on Site as New 'Official' Grey Checkmark 'Killed' Just Hours After Launch
After Twitter confirmed it will add a new “official” non-paid grey verification checkmark to verify legitimate accounts from ones subscribed to Twitter Blue, the site has now completely scrapped the idea. This has led to many getting the blue checkmarks by subscribing to Twitter Blue which costs $8...
IGN
Quietus and How to Find the Quietus Dungeon
Quietus in Harvestella is both an in-between season and a special dungeon, both of which you get an initial taste of at the end of your first season. Quietus the season lasts only for a short time and bridges the normal seasons. The dungeon is vast, however, so while you can get some handy loot from it, don't expect to clear the whole thing in one run.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - Official Development Update: November 2022 Video
Join members of the development team for a peek at what's coming to Battlefield 2042 in Season 3 and beyond of the first-person shooter game. The upcoming Update 3.2 will feature the return of the Class system as the team reworks the game’s Specialist system. Season 3 will also bring new vault weapons and reworks of the Manifest and Breakaway maps. Check out the video for details, including the reveal that Battlefield 2042 will have free access periods in December for players on each platform.
IGN
Honor of Kings: World - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Honor of Kings: World is a new open-world action RPG developed by Timi Studio of Tencent. Experience new wonders, encounter a colorful cast of characters and leave your mark on long-lost ruins.
Comments / 0