Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Lawsuit seeks to halt Montana’s wolf hunting season

A gray wolf (Photo by MacNeil Lyons/United States Fish and Wildlife, Midwest Region via Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0) Two groups that previously filed a lawsuit challenging the way the State of Montana manages wolves also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the wolf hunting season for several reasons, including a flawed population estimating model as well as rules that they say were adopted without public input.
MY 103.5

Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs

Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
930 AM KMPT

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Montana Talks

In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?

As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
MY 103.5

What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?

The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
AM 1450 KMMS

Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana

Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
Montana Free Press

Where Montana’s key elections were won

With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
103.7 The Hawk

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times

Soldiers return to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
MY 103.5

Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter

Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
MY 103.5

Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023

If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
NewsTalk 95.5

Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
yourbigsky.com

Great job Montana voters!; More than half cast ballots

Great ballots, Batman!! The voters turned out in great numbers to vote!. Congratulations MT registered voters, the Secretary of State’s office is reporting 425,637 people voted in the November 8 general election. The total number of registered voters is 762,933 and that means over half of all registered voters...
Fairfield Sun Times

Series of road incidents reported across Montana

MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

