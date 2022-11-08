Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawsuit seeks to halt Montana’s wolf hunting season
A gray wolf (Photo by MacNeil Lyons/United States Fish and Wildlife, Midwest Region via Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0) Two groups that previously filed a lawsuit challenging the way the State of Montana manages wolves also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the wolf hunting season for several reasons, including a flawed population estimating model as well as rules that they say were adopted without public input.
NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?
The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana
Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
Where Montana’s key elections were won
With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
yourbigsky.com
Born Alive Infant Protection Act in Montana falls short by relatively small percentage
Abortion became one of the most debated issues in Montana’s general election 2022. Voters were asked to approve a law declaring an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if born prematurely or survives an attempted abortion; it did not pass in the general election.
Fairfield Sun Times
Soldiers return to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter
Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
UPDATED INFO: Montana Soldiers Returning from Middle East TODAY
We have some updated info on the homecoming events today (Thursday November, 10th) across Montana. Here's what you need to know for Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, and other locations across Montana. Here's the full info shared by the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion: (sharing in full here so...
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
yourbigsky.com
Great job Montana voters!; More than half cast ballots
Great ballots, Batman!! The voters turned out in great numbers to vote!. Congratulations MT registered voters, the Secretary of State’s office is reporting 425,637 people voted in the November 8 general election. The total number of registered voters is 762,933 and that means over half of all registered voters...
NBCMontana
Montana Highway 35 closed south of junction with Montana S-206
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that Montana Highway 35 is closed from 5.25 miles south to 3.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 206 North. A crash has fully blocked the highway and the road is completely closed.
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
Fairfield Sun Times
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 3