Read full article on original website
Related
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Saturday night, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 214 seats, while Democrats are estimated to win at least 210 seats. In several outstanding races, Republicans are ahead. However, some toss-ups have been breaking for Democrats, and on Saturday night, CBS News projected that Democrats flipped Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, a seat the GOP was favored to hold.There are currently 11 races that have not been called, and 10 of those seats are considered "battlegrounds." Of those...
Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night
The race for Clerk and Recorder in Cascade County is in possible recount territory — with Republican Sandra Merchant, a business woman from upstate New York, squeaking ahead of Democrat and 16-year veteran of the office Rina Moore by 20 votes. Republicans in Cascade County saw wins across the board this week, with every partisan […] The post Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeats Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon's 5th Congressional District election
Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy Valley, defeated McLeod-Skinner, who in May led a successful primary challenge against Rep. Schrader.
Comments / 0