ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
State College

Philipsburg Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash

A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a driver Friday evening on Port Matilda Highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Joseph W. Mayes, of Philipsburg, stepped into the eastbound lane of the road at about 6:50 p.m. and was hit by the driver of 2017 Ford Escape traveling eastbound, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Injured in Collision on Route 255

HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 255 in Huston Township on Monday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255), in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Two people taken into custody after traffic stop reveals outstanding warrants

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — Two individuals have been taken into custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of outstanding warrants Thursday, police say. According to a press release, Janalle Brink, 40, and James Brink, 45, were stopped by police at a Kwik Fill in Clearfield County after police discovered their vehicle had a bad registration plate and a fraudulent inspection sticker.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Distracted Driver Rolls Van on Route 28

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a distracted driver caused a rollover crash on Route 28 in Warsaw Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on State Route 28, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Family of Johnstown man killed by police questions use of force

One week has passed since 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown led police on a high speed pursuit ending in Westmoreland County. Police say he was wanted for a domestic violence incident in Richland Township and that he was armed with a gun. Pretlor travelled through multiple counties -- reportedly reaching...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Police Calls: DNA Used to Solve Stolen Vehicle Case From 2020

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Borough Police Department responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, the Brookville Borough Police Department has charged a known 49-year-old Indiana man with theft of a motor vehicle after his DNA matched that of a sample collected from a stolen truck in 2020.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three children, driver injured in Centre County school bus crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release. At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic

Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy