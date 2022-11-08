Read full article on original website
Philipsburg Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash
A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a driver Friday evening on Port Matilda Highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Joseph W. Mayes, of Philipsburg, stepped into the eastbound lane of the road at about 6:50 p.m. and was hit by the driver of 2017 Ford Escape traveling eastbound, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report.
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
Multiple car crashes caused traffic delays on Route 56 in Cambria County
UPDATE 2: All lanes are now opened following the crash as of 8:45 a.m. See the original story below. UPDATE: There is now a report of a lane restriction as of 7:54 a.m. All westbound lanes in the area are no longer reported closed, according to 511PA. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two vehicle accidents […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured in Collision on Route 255
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 255 in Huston Township on Monday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255), in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
WJAC TV
Police: Two people taken into custody after traffic stop reveals outstanding warrants
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — Two individuals have been taken into custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of outstanding warrants Thursday, police say. According to a press release, Janalle Brink, 40, and James Brink, 45, were stopped by police at a Kwik Fill in Clearfield County after police discovered their vehicle had a bad registration plate and a fraudulent inspection sticker.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Distracted Driver Rolls Van on Route 28
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a distracted driver caused a rollover crash on Route 28 in Warsaw Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on State Route 28, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. Police...
WJAC TV
1 injured as crews from multiple counties fight large forest fire in Elk County: 911
BENEZETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Crews from at least six counties were called to battle a large forest fire in Elk County Wednesday, officials say. The flames broke out around 3 p.m. in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555.
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
WJAC TV
Family of Johnstown man killed by police questions use of force
One week has passed since 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown led police on a high speed pursuit ending in Westmoreland County. Police say he was wanted for a domestic violence incident in Richland Township and that he was armed with a gun. Pretlor travelled through multiple counties -- reportedly reaching...
wtae.com
Armstrong County crash involving Amish buggy sends one to the hospital
At least one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a crash involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy Thursday morning. It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. along Route 839 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. Sky 4 flew over the area where debris from the crash could be...
WJAC TV
Catalytic converter crimes on the rise across United States and locally in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Catalytic converter thefts continue to be on the rise around the United States, including here in Cambria County. And most recently happening at Portage Chevrolet Buick within the past day. “Its easier than you think,” says Jesse Sellers, the General Manager at S&S Auto Salvage....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Falls Asleep At the Wheel, Crashes into Tractor-Trailer on I-80 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Washington Township last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, November 4.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Police Calls: DNA Used to Solve Stolen Vehicle Case From 2020
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Borough Police Department responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, the Brookville Borough Police Department has charged a known 49-year-old Indiana man with theft of a motor vehicle after his DNA matched that of a sample collected from a stolen truck in 2020.
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
wtae.com
Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
Three children, driver injured in Centre County school bus crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release. At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the […]
New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic
Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
