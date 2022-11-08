ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

thenewshouse.com

Sports SUmmary: Syracuse basketball teams start off seasons strong

Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball kicked off their seasons on the right note Monday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure as the women’s head coach could not have started off better, defeating Stony Brook 79-56. It was a collective effort for the women’s win....
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Blows Out Lehigh in Impressive Season Opening Win

Syracuse used a 14-2 run midway through the first half to create some separation from Lehigh and never looked back as the Orange cruised to an 90-72 season opening victory. SU will attempt to improve to 2-0 when it faces Colgate next Tuesday, November 15th in the JMA Wireless Dome. The win was the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Mike Waters breaks down what Syracuse basketball needs for an NCAA resume

Syracuse basketball kicked of its 2022-23 campaign on Monday with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. While it was only one game, there were plenty of takeaways from the game. For starters, the Orange opened in man-to-man defense, something Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim vowed he would do during the preseason. It makes a significant departure from over 10 years of precedent, as Boeheim has coached an entirely zone team since the 2009-10 year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Florida State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome

Syracuse looks to salvage the end of the 2022 football season as they host the Florida State Seminoles at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022). Enthusiasm has dimmed since Syracuse’s sellout matchup against Notre Dame two weeks ago, but the game is still a major ACC showdown which will draw a lot of eyes, and fans in Syracuse won’t want to miss it.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse

Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

‘Nicole’ impacting Florida now, CNY soon

Technically there is only a few weeks left of hurricane season, but don’t tell Hurricane ‘Nicole’ that. This storm did intensify Wednesday, and officially made landfall as a category 1 storm with max sustained winds of 75 mph winds around 3 am near Vero Beach. Outside of...
FLORIDA STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY

