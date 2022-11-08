Read full article on original website
thenewshouse.com
Sports SUmmary: Syracuse basketball teams start off seasons strong
Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball kicked off their seasons on the right note Monday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure as the women’s head coach could not have started off better, defeating Stony Brook 79-56. It was a collective effort for the women’s win....
Syracuse Blows Out Lehigh in Impressive Season Opening Win
Syracuse used a 14-2 run midway through the first half to create some separation from Lehigh and never looked back as the Orange cruised to an 90-72 season opening victory. SU will attempt to improve to 2-0 when it faces Colgate next Tuesday, November 15th in the JMA Wireless Dome. The win was the ...
sujuiceonline.com
Mike Waters breaks down what Syracuse basketball needs for an NCAA resume
Syracuse basketball kicked of its 2022-23 campaign on Monday with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. While it was only one game, there were plenty of takeaways from the game. For starters, the Orange opened in man-to-man defense, something Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim vowed he would do during the preseason. It makes a significant departure from over 10 years of precedent, as Boeheim has coached an entirely zone team since the 2009-10 year.
Syracuse football vs. Florida State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome
Syracuse looks to salvage the end of the 2022 football season as they host the Florida State Seminoles at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022). Enthusiasm has dimmed since Syracuse’s sellout matchup against Notre Dame two weeks ago, but the game is still a major ACC showdown which will draw a lot of eyes, and fans in Syracuse won’t want to miss it.
Class B football playoff predictions, preview: Indian River vs. Homer
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III championships are this weekend, and the Class B title game features two teams with distinctive rushing attacks. Class B newcomer Indian River gets it done with a stable of running backs, while defending champion Homer relies heavily on its workhorse tailback.
What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships are right around the corner, and on Monday players and coaches from the 12 participating teams got together at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome for a walkthrough. The Class A, D and 8-man championships are scheduled for Friday, and the...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse
Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
cuse.com
Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse
Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
Riley’s in Syracuse: Tickling the ivories and taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Piano music filled the dimly lit dining room at Riley’s on Syracuse’s North Side for most of our Saturday evening visit. The stand-up instrument filled the room with standards and a chorus of “Happy Birthday,” an old-fashioned touch for a spot with a modern, ad-hoc approach to dining.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
NewsChannel 9 mourns the loss of award-winning photojournalist Ed Jones
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 staff is mourning the loss of award-winning photojournalist Ed Jones. Eddie died Sunday at his home after a long battle with cancer. Eddie worked at NewsChannel 9 for 40 years, covering nearly every major news, sports and weather event in that time span. Ed won numerous awards for […]
localsyr.com
‘Nicole’ impacting Florida now, CNY soon
Technically there is only a few weeks left of hurricane season, but don’t tell Hurricane ‘Nicole’ that. This storm did intensify Wednesday, and officially made landfall as a category 1 storm with max sustained winds of 75 mph winds around 3 am near Vero Beach. Outside of...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
It’s Time to Play the Feud! CNY Family to Appear on National Game Show
A family from Oswego is set to appear on one of the longest-running game shows in American television. The O'Gorman clan will appear on an episode scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 16th. The O'Gormans consist of Sean O'Gorman, a retired firefighter, his wife Jill, and their children Kyra, Hannah and Huck.
